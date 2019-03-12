Top tips for a good flight's sleep

There is no right or wrong way to sleep on a flight. Some people lean to their sides, or sit in an upright position, others' heads fall into the aisle. Whatever works for them.

However, a recent study by The Sleep Judge revealed that 61 per cent of flyers experience "below average" or "very poor" sleep during flights.

If you can relate to this, you might blame the reclining seat in front of you.

Their inconsideration cost you your comfort.

But the person reclining their seat probably does not get an "average" sleep either.

"Reclining and leaning to the sides are the worst positions," Haley Green, spokeswoman for The Sleep Judge says, referring to the study.

As it turns out, leaning forward and placing your head on the tray table results in the best quality sleep.

Even though it may seem the plane is determined to keep you awake, there are hacks to gain bits of comfort here and there as compiled by Forbes:

SOME SEATS ARE BETTER THAN OTHERS