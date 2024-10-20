Top tips to make doctor visits less scary for your child

Going to the doctor is rarely fun, especially if your little one is sick and cranky. Even a routine visit to the paediatrician can make children anxious — especially if there's a shot involved or if "it's going to hurt".

And, let's face it, most of their early childhood years are filled with such moments, thanks to annual check-ups and the immunisation schedule.

Even if your paediatrician is lovely and gentle with children, these five tips will help ease your child's fear of visiting the doctor:

Schedule appropriate appointment times

Book appointments when your child is more likely to be in a good mood — ideally, not too tired or hangry. For many little ones, this means a morning slot. Just be prepared for potential delays, as doctor's offices tend to be busier earlier in the day.

Explain why you're going and what to expect

If your child is old enough to understand, prepare them by explaining the reason for the visit. Is it for a shot? A routine check-up? Or does the doctor need to look at something specific? Framing the visit positively can help ease their nerves.

For example, saying, "Healthy children visit the doctor so that they can make sure you're growing well" or "The doctor will help you feel better" can make the whole experience seem less intimidating.

If your child has a doctor playset at home, it can be helpful to role-play the visit using a stethoscope or bandages on a doll or an action figure. This visual approach can make the experience more relatable and less daunting.

Be honest

It's tempting to gloss over the truth to get your child into the doctor's office, but honesty is key. Saying, "It might hurt for a while, but it'll be over quickly," is far better than surprising them with discomfort; it will make going to the doctor the next time a lot more challenging. You could even add a playful spin like, "This shot gives you superpowers against sickness!"

Sharing similar stories of older siblings going through the same thing can also help. Saying, "Remember when your brother went to the doctor and had a shot too?" can make the experience feel more normal and less scary.

Acknowledge their feelings

Ask your child how they're feeling about the visit and really listen to their concerns. Reassure them that it will be okay. However, if your child expresses discomfort with the doctor themselves (not just the visit), it might be worth considering a different one.

Bring a distraction

Most doctor's offices are packed with toys and books to keep little ones busy while they wait. But once inside, having your child's favourite stuffed animal, toy, or even a screen can help distract them during the examination. Tip: You could even let the stuffed animal "go first" if a shot or a procedure is needed, easing your child into the unfamiliar.

Stay close to them

Being physically close to your child during the visit can make a big difference. Whether it's sitting them on your lap or simply holding their hand, this proximity can provide the comfort and reassurance they need.

Reward bravery

After the visit, treat your child to something special for being brave. A favourite snack or a small toy can create a positive association with the doctor's visit. Who knows, they might even look forward to the treat so much that they'll want to get through the appointment quickly next time — win-win!

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.