Touring a 999-year landed estate next to Cashew MRT station (from $3.9m)

It's been a while since we visited D23 which made me think it was time for another visit, so off we go to Cashew Terrace today. Cashew Terrace is a 999-year leasehold estate consisting of mainly terrace houses, located right next to Cashew MRT.

What's interesting here is that some houses have a back gate that literally opens up to the the MRT station, separated only by Cashew Road Playground! In addition, there is a sheltered walkway for those who want to walk to the MRT by the main road — Cashew Road.

If you walk in the opposite direction, the same walkway also brings you to two schools, Assumption Pathway School and Bukit Panjang Primary.

Before we start, here's the area map to help you orientate yourself. There are quite a few landed houses in this area — there are even some GCBs across the Chestnut area — but Cashew Terrace pretty much marks the border between the landed enclaves and the condos followed by the HDB estates.

The Myst, an upcoming condo which is known for launching with units under $1m as well as finding an old WW2 bomb on its construction site is just around the corner, along Upper Bukit Timah Road.

In between The Myst and Cashew Terrace are some shophouses but, sad to say, I didn't see anything super exciting.

Although it's not much, it's better than what you find along Cashew Road as there are no amenities that way (besides schools.) Walk another seven minutes past these shophouses and you'll reach Hillion Mall and Bukit Panjang Mall, which you can also reach by taking MRT. (It's one direct stop away from Cashew.)

Alternatively, a 15-minute walk in the opposite direction will take you to Hillv2, which is also one direct MRT stop down from Cashew MRT actually. If you continue on the MRT, the next stop is Beauty World (i.e. two stops away), where you'll find many shops.

Hence, even though there aren't many shops and restaurants in the Cashew enclave, you're really not lacking in amenities nearby. OK enough about the retail side, let's go explore the area now!

Remember how I was wondering about potential traffic issues during school pick-up/drop-off times?

I was curious so I decided to google the street to see whether there was any news — all the news articles were about the war relic at The Myst, but there was also an article about dengue having been detected in the area back in 2021. Nothing about traffic congestion in the area though.

