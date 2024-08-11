Touring a freehold landed estate close to 4 famous schools at Bukit Timah (from $5.08m)

As every Singaporean interested in property knows, the presence of a nearby school can impact the price of one's property, either positively or negatively. (Generally, it's seen as a positive factor when it's a famous Primary School within 1 km of the property.

On the other hand, if it's too close to the property, the noise can influence the desirability of the house.) Hence, I thought to take you guys on a tour of the Watten area today, seeing how it's not just within walking distance of not just one school, but four famous ones!

Raffles Girls' Primary NJC Nanyang Hwa Chong

Despite being a short stroll to Raffles Primary (the closest school), you're not close enough to be affected by the noise, as there is Hillcrest Road in between. (We toured Hillcrest estate a while back.)

Properties near schools can see an overwhelming influx of vehicles blocking the roads when it's time to drop off the kids/pick up the kids from school.

Thankfully, although residents of Watten will be affected when they drive along the main roads (Dunearn/Bukit Timah Road), they can enter their estate via 2 other roads (Watten Estate Road/Shelford Road) which are located after Raffles Primary (and thus less likely to be clogged up by the cars of the school-going children.)

Now that that's out of the way, let's get on with our tour!

I was somewhat surprised to see that I couldn't find parking along Watten Park, so I ended up driving over to the Watten Estate Road cul-de-sac to park. (The infamous parking cones/dustbins used to reserve street parking space were spotted, but the roads were wide enough that there was no problem driving through.)

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.