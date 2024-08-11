Touring a freehold landed estate close to 4 famous schools at Bukit Timah (from $5.08m)

As every Singaporean interested in property knows, the presence of a nearby school can impact the price of one's property, either positively or negatively. (Generally, it's seen as a positive factor when it's a famous Primary School within 1 km of the property.
On the other hand, if it's too close to the property, the noise can influence the desirability of the house.) Hence, I thought to take you guys on a tour of the Watten area today, seeing how it's not just within walking distance of not just one school, but four famous ones!
- Raffles Girls' Primary
- NJC
- Nanyang
- Hwa Chong
Despite being a short stroll to Raffles Primary (the closest school), you're not close enough to be affected by the noise, as there is Hillcrest Road in between. (We toured Hillcrest estate a while back.)
Properties near schools can see an overwhelming influx of vehicles blocking the roads when it's time to drop off the kids/pick up the kids from school.
Thankfully, although residents of Watten will be affected when they drive along the main roads (Dunearn/Bukit Timah Road), they can enter their estate via 2 other roads (Watten Estate Road/Shelford Road) which are located after Raffles Primary (and thus less likely to be clogged up by the cars of the school-going children.)
Now that that's out of the way, let's get on with our tour!
I was somewhat surprised to see that I couldn't find parking along Watten Park, so I ended up driving over to the Watten Estate Road cul-de-sac to park. (The infamous parking cones/dustbins used to reserve street parking space were spotted, but the roads were wide enough that there was no problem driving through.)
[[nid:695349]]
This article was first published in Stackedhomes.