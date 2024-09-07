Touring a hidden quiet freehold landed estate with lots of greenery (from $5.3m)

I last visited Sunset Way back in 2022, when I did a tour of the condo development, Clementi Park. Besides Clementi Park, Sunset Way is also home to other developments, such as Freesia Woods and the upcoming Ki Residences.

In addition, besides apartments, Sunset Way has many landed homes, so I thought it was time to revisit the area! As it is huge (it reminds me of a little town actually) we will only be covering part of it today, mainly the streets Sunset Close, Sunset Grove, and part of Sunset Way.

However, did you know that there's a shortcut to Clementi Avenue 6 within the estate? I chose this part of Sunset Way to focus on first, because it's where the shortcut lies. (And it's close to 1 of the 3 playgrounds within the landed enclave, Sunset Way Playground.)

Let's start our walk at Sunset Close. This is a curving cul-de-sac just behind Freesia Woods and Sunset Lodge.

Looking to the left, down Sunset Way - can you see how lush, green and spacious the estate feels? We've been to several expansive landed enclaves in the past, but Sunset Way feels much more central.

I might be biased since I used to live a few minutes away from Sunset Way, but Sunset Way is an easy drive to Orchard Road (down Holland Road) as well as close to Bukit Timah and many famous schools.

The only thing to note is that Clementi Road can get pretty jammed during peak hours and before/after school. (There is Ngee Ann Poly, SIM etc along Clementi Road.)

We walked all the way out to Clementi Road when we toured Clementi Park, so I won't take you down the same road again.

However, I just want to point out that there is an HDB estate right at the entrance of Sunset Way which helps to buffer out the road noise from Clementi Road AND also provides amenities.

Unfortunately, I must say that it's not the most useful HDB estate as the market and hawker centre there are very small.

One of my close friends works in the HDB estate and she's always telling me how limited the food options are.

OK now let's turn left and head over to Sunset Way Playground!

This brings us to the end of today's walkabout. How did you find the area? After viewing so many landed enclaves, I can certainly see its charm!

But of course, as with any purchase, the price is an important factor. Here's an overview of the last transacted prices for both streets. If you have any questions, let me know in the comments!

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.