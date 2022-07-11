Touring Pavilion Park: More affordable freehold landed living with great protected views in Bukit Batok

The freehold landed houses at Pavilion Park have been on my watchlist for a while, as Pavilion Park is one of the few freehold estates in Singapore where you can still get a semi-D for around $4 million. A few weeks ago, a reader asked me to review the houses here, so I guess I'm not the only one who has noticed the area! So off I went to visit the estate last week.

The semi-Ds that bring me back to the 1990s. They look like they have good "bones" though what with the large windows and all. I imagine repainting to, say, black and white, would make them look quite classic in style.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Pavilion Park is a collection of the terrace and semi-D houses by Bukit Batok Developers and Allgreen Properties (the developer changes depending on which property site you visit) which vary quite widely in style as they were launched progressively from 1999. Some (mainly the semi-Ds) appear to be built in the resort-style typical of 1990s Singapore architecture, whilst others (the terraces) are more modern-looking.

I'm not sure about the 1999 houses as the Internet wasn't as developed back then so there aren't any articles about them. But some of the houses launched around 2013 came with "branded" fittings such as Miele and Grohe.

Slightly more modern houses here.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

And what looks to be the most recently built ones here. I love the privacy planter that the first house has built on his car porch turned balcony! If you showed me these three photos separately, I wouldn't have known that they were of the same housing estate!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This row of houses lines the protected area on the Map. As you can see, it's nothing but green forest behind them!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

And this is the empty land that is next to another row of houses. To the right of the photo, there's a playground and, to the left, there are HDB blocks and Bukit Gombak Park. The empty space gives these houses a really nice setback but note that the houses are on slightly lower land.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

In case the slope wasn't clear in the above photo, here's another one!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This is how far the HDB blocks are (the houses are on my right and behind me, and the playground is on my left)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Just FYI, there is a little fence and a small drain in between the empty land/park and the houses. Some people don't like having drains next to their property so I thought I'd point it out!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As mentioned, although the prices here are a little lower than other landed estates in Singapore, they've moved up considerably in the last few years: the last two sales in 2022 (these were terrace houses) were transacted at over $2,100 psf compared to the last two sales in 2021 ($1,535 - $1,709 psf) which were semi-Ds! There was even a lucky fellow who paid under $900 psf in July 2020, admittedly for a larger plot size of 4,000 sq ft. At the time of writing, houses were listed on sale for $3.6 million to $5.5 million for a corner terrace.

It's not marked on the URA Space Map, but the Tengah district is just a few plots of land away from Pavilion Park

PHOTO: URA

For those who value privacy and surrounding greenery, Pavilion Park is something to consider as it's surrounded on two sides by protected green areas: One Special Use piece of land to the East and (zoned) Bukit Gombak Park to the South (albeit with a few high-rise HDB buildings in the distance.)

To the West, there is an empty piece of land that is marked Residential on the URA Master Plan, and to the North, there are a few worker dormitories (on land that is marked for Health and Medical use), another empty piece of land (marked Residential), ITE College West and APSN Delta Senior School.

The houses are on the left of the photo, with Pavilion Park Playground (one of two playgrounds in the estate behind me), and Bukit Batok Road on the right. If you concentrate hard, you'll be able to see ITE across the road.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Note how the estate is elevated above Bukit Batok Road. When there is no traffic, as in the photo above, this lane feels like a lovely space to sit and read (there are benches along it). Unfortunately, the illusion is soon broken as the road is quite busy, which is probably why I didn't see anyone using Pavilion Park Playground or any of the benches here!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Finally a better view of ITE.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

One thing to note is that the pedestrian paths aren't very wheelchair-friendly. Although there are several leading out of the estate, most have steps, as you can see above. (This path leads down to the main road and the vehicular entrance/exit point of Pavilion Park.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Now, if you've been following my series of landed estate tours in Singapore, you'll know that I am a sucker for properties surrounded by greenery. The problem is that, in Singapore, most open or forested spaces don't last for long, so a landed estate that has protected views on two sides sounds like a dream come true. Many of the houses have roof terraces and the ones overlooking the green areas have enviable views, as shown in this video (shown at around the three-minute mark.)

There is only one glitch in the ointment: Pavilion Park is far if you don't work and play in the West (not quite as bad as Sembawang which I reviewed a while back but I definitely had the feeling that I was travelling into the suburbs.) For example, when travelling back to town from Pavilion Park, you need to drive for a minimum of seven-15 minutes before you get to the expressway, depending on whether you want the PIE or BKE (according to Google maps and my experience, but maybe residents of the area know of shortcuts?)

The closest MRT would be Bukit Gombak MRT (20 minutes walk) or Teck Whye LRT (13 minutes walk) and it's about a seven-minute drive to Junction 10 Mall. I'm definitely not the only one who feels that the area is a little "ulu" as Pavilion Park has a rating of 2.7 and 3.7 for amenities and connectivity on Edgeprop!

Moreover, the area feels somewhat lacking in amenities though the situation may change once Tengah, the neighbouring district, becomes more developed. (Tengah, previously a military training area, is a new HDB town that is expected to be the size of Bishan, with the BTO housing there progressively launched from 2018. Pitched as Singapore's first car-free HDB town centre that is connected to nature, the district is building more living and recreational options, with the first phase scheduled to complete this year.)

I was Googling for eateries to pick up food on the way back and I wasn't exactly inundated with choices! Currently, you get an NTUC, some shops, and a wet market at the neighbouring HomeTeamNS or Bukit Gombak Neighbourhood Centre. There's also a newly-opened Whisk and Paddle cafe at Bukit Gombak Park, which is next to the landed estate (the original is situated in Punggol.)

Thankfully, it's a two-lane road or the jam would be horrendous! (This was taken at an off-peak hour)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The estate is on the left of the photo, and the workers' dormitory is on the right. You may be interested to note that the reviews on Google of the dormitory are generally positive (4.3 out of five on Google) although someone did complain that the bed was only a single and that it was hot. (Happy neighbours are important!)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

You can see that the estate is quite well-spaced out.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This is a zoomed-in photo of the photo above the road junction. From the road in the previous photo, you can turn left or turn right (shown here) into Pavilion Park.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Driving into the estate, one thing to note is that there is only one entrance and exit for cars (off the main Bukit Batok Road), although there are several exit points for pedestrians.

As there are 552 units in Pavilion Park, I don't think driving in or out at peak hours will be fun! (Note that some property websites list a different number of houses. E.g. 78 on Property Guru, but I believe that is phase-specific and not representative of the total number of houses in the estate, as I roughly counted the number of properties on the URA Master plan and it looks to be over 500.)

If you take a casual look, the area appears to have ample parking space, but when you look more closely, you'll realise it's because the spaces have been reserved using cones and bins.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Case-in-point. But I'd also like to point out how the gardeners here are very neat and tidy. Some estates with keen gardeners make me worry about dengue, but I didn't get the same feeling at Pavilion Park.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The roads are nice and broad and are wide enough that cars can park on both sides of the road (it's a dotted white line area) but, unfortunately, this means that it can be hard to pass through, as many residents have very large cars. I encountered a Bentley (or maybe it was a Rolls) and a couple of Mercedes and Porsches on my first visit. Despite the fact that many houses can park two cars, the roads are lined with parked vehicles, and it's not easy to find parking even on a regular day (let alone a holiday), something that is highlighted by the fact that many houses have used their garbage bins to "chope" their spots.

Even some of the terrace houses here can fit two cars!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This is the second playground in the estate. We could see lots of families using it, although they might not all live at Pavilion Park, since the playground is connected to the HDB estate by Bukit Gombak Park Connector.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

I couldn't get a good shot of what the playground offers, as I didn't want to infringe on the privacy of the kids there, but this is another image that hopefully gives you a better sense of its scope.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The second playground that I previously mentioned. As you can see, there was not a single person using it, perhaps because of the noise (it's right off the main road). It's nice that there is an outdoor gym and covered pavilion for adults to wait across from it though (on the left of the photo.) I'd also like to point out how the houses here have backyards that can directly access the playground, making it almost like a private space!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The estate is great for young families as it is right next to a park connector, a community garden, and has two playgrounds. Indeed, it appears to have many young families, as the playground here is the most heavily utilised I've ever seen, for either a landed estate or condominium!

Unfortunately, there is only one Primary School within the one km mark (St Anthony's Primary - at 0.953km away, the street your house is on may affect whether you get the preferential one km treatment so do check before purchasing.)

Another thing I like about the estate is that it is very well-maintained. Although residents appeared to be gardening fans (from the many plants that saw dotted around the area), all the pots and containers were well-kept and didn't have the overgrown feel that some of the other landed estates I toured had.

Look at how well-landscaped the exterior of this house is!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

And judging from how many collectibles this house has displayed outside its gate, I'm guessing the neighbours are rather honest here!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The Entrance to Bukit Gombak Park….

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

… Leads to a "hill" walk and a dog run As well as this really cute gym pod, great for COVID social distancing?! And a community garden.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

So now that we've finished our tour of Pavilion Park, what do you think?

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

