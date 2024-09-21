Touring a small 999-year landed estate near an MRT station in Upper Bukit Timah

Last week, we visited Cashew Terrace in D23 and I was very impressed by how expansive and accessible the area was (it is right next to an MRT station and only 1 stop away from various malls, but still quite peaceful.)

Hence, when I saw that there was another, smaller estate across the road (Hazel Park Terrace) I thought it would be worthwhile to pop over for a look.

When you first turn into Hazel Park Terrace, the area looks very promising, as the entrance is quite wide and spacious.

There was also nowhere to park, as many houses had reserved spaces outside their house using dustbins.

In addition, the houses here are narrower than the terraces that we saw at Cashew Terrace, so even when you can find an empty space on the road to park along, it could be facing the gate of a house on the opposite side. (I don't park at these spots, as it can make it difficult for people to enter/exit their properties.)

You might think that it is quite obvious which car should give way — the car that is closer/has easier access to an empty space of course. But well, let's just say I met three oncoming cars when driving out of the estate and not a single one gave way.

(Even though one of the cars only had to reverse 1-2 metres to make space, whilst I had to reverse around the sharp bend that we saw earlier in the article and go halfway back up the street to find an empty lot that I could pull into.) Personally, I wouldn't enjoy driving in and out of this street on a daily basis but it's all relative, I guess.

Now that we've seen the entire housing enclave, let's go take a quick look at the amenities in the area.

It probably has not escaped your notice that there is no space for visitors to park in the estate. If you turn right on Upper Bukit Timah Road, there is a very, very small car park a few minutes away.

Walk back towards the estate and you'll find an open space on your left.

If we walk out of the park and turn left (instead of turning right to the MRT), the sheltered path will take us to Bukit Panjang Primary School and Assumption Pathway School.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.