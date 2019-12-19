Tourists love them, locals can't live without them: The one place you must visit in Japan

"Konbini" is a Japanese abbreviation of the phrase "convenience store". These handy one-stop shops located throughout Japanese cities are some of the most useful places in the country.

Found in airports, hotel lobbies, train stations and street corners, konbinis are indispensable shops that most locals can't live without.

Seasoned visitors to Japan will know that these should be one of the first places to check out upon landing.

7-Eleven and Family Mart are the most popular chain-stores, but others such as Ministop and Newsdaily won't leave you wanting either.

As a traveller, these around-the-clock, multi-purpose superstores offer a wide range of products and services.

Here are eight things you can do at a Konbini that might just make your trip to Japan that much more convenient.

GRAB A MEAL (AND A DRINK!)

If you're on a tight budget, having your meals at Konbinis are a great way to cut down on costs.

Konbinis offer a wide range of fresh snacks, bento boxes, sandwiches, instant ramen, and other confectionery items to tide you over a hungry day or night.

Portions are generous, and the food is cheap and tasty; you'll be spoilt with choice when confronted with all the different options you can choose from.

If you need a coffee to perk you up in the morning, Konbinis has got you covered. If you're feeling peckish and in search of a midnight snack, no problem, the Konbini is always there.

Eating at konbinis is also a great way to try out local food that you might otherwise not want to splurge at a restaurant.

Konbinis often have microwaves to heat your food and seating areas for you to finish up your meal as well. If you want a drink but don't want to go to a fancy bar, sakes, wines and liquors can all be found here.

BUY YOUR TICKETS

While most of us are used to buying our tickets online, you can purchase entrance tickets at konbinis with a ticket machine.

These machines are commonly found next to the ATM. There might even be special discounts, offers and exclusives when purchasing tickets at konbinis.

Everything ranging from entrance tickets to museums and theme parks to concert tickets and sporting tickets are available.

Many also allow the purchase of plane tickets.

After filling out the necessary information, make your way to the payment counter with your receipt or booking sheet to pay for your tickets. In the case of plane tickets, a small service fee may apply.

PAY YOUR BILLS

This tip might be more pertinent for those living in Japan. Did you know that you can pay your utility bills at a konbini?

Just hand it over to the store clerk and pay in cash. No Japanese language skills are needed. You might be pleased to discover that you can pay your shopping bills at a konbini.

If you want to buy something from Amazon or Rakuten, but would rather pay in cash, you have the option of doing so at a konbini.

Your items will not ship before payment, thought, so make sure to go to your nearest konbini, print your receipt from the multi-purpose machines and pay for your item at the counter.

COLLECT YOUR PARCELS AND SEND ITEMS

If you do not have a local address and an online store does not offer international shipping, you can arrange for your parcel to be sent to a konbini.