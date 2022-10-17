Tours around India's Goa highlight vibrant cuisine and cultural history

A stream gurgles, crickets chirp and butterflies flit through forests. Sweeping monsoon showers have given new life to previously dormant waterfalls.

The feast that's waiting for us in a village home at the end of a five-hour tour in North Goa includes kismoor sukhe (sun-dried prawns), semolina-coated fried stuffed banana, and chicken xacuti – a spicy dish prepared with white poppy seeds, dried red chilli and grated coconut.

Before coming to Goa, the state on India's west coast that received more than seven million visitors in pre-pandemic 2019, I had heard about a different place.

Friends from Bangalore and Mumbai told me that Goa was their weekend getaway, for partying, with sun, sand and cheap alcohol.

And there's much truth to the stereotype; walk along the Candolim-Calangute stretch in North Goa and you'll likely find nothing that reflects the state's multicultural identity, just recently erected hotels and restaurants catering to tourists.

During Goa's traditional tourist season, from November to March, the coastal hotspots swarm with beach-loving domestic and foreign tourists.

However, the state is slowly becoming a year-round destination, even though the monsoon season, from June to October, remains a relatively quiet time.

And thanks to a new generation of ambitious entrepreneurs trying to redefine tourism in Goa, visitors can find bustling markets, sprawling rice fields, farm-fresh local produce and the slow-paced rhythms of tropical living beyond the beaches, at any time of year.

"Being a native Goan, I was not happy with the image it had as a tourism destination," says Maria Victor, founder of experiential travel company Make It Happen.

"The Goa I grew up in was changing. Our rich cultural history and colourful local communities were forgotten in a rush to capitalise on the 'sun, sand and beer' narrative."

A Portuguese colony for nearly five centuries until 1961, and ruled by various Hindu and Muslim rulers before that, Goa is home to a diverse mix of people, and indigenous, pre-Portuguese and Indo-Portuguese influences are evident in the state's cuisines and architecture.

Victor left her job as an accountant in 2011 to found Make It Happen, aiming to highlight personal stories, perspectives and activities, and bring Goa's heritage to life.

The company connect visitors with locals through tours such as the Fontainhas Heritage Walk, during which a musician serenades visitors in Latin and the local Konkani language.

Goa's Latin Quarter, Fontainhas was home to Portuguese administrators, and in 1984, was recognised as a Heritage Zone by Unesco.

Its streets are lined with centuries-old Portuguese homes painted in bright pastel shades and quaint bakeries, such as Confeitaria 31 De Janeiro, serving Goan classics including bebinca, a layered cake-like coconut-milk dessert.

Other tours are even more immersive: one takes guests bar hopping in the Goan capital, Panjim, to get a taste of the local alcoholic brew, feni.

Like Victor, Mackinlay Barreto, who founded The Local Beat in 2018, believes that its people are the best advert for traditional Goa. Another native of the state, Barreto says that he takes his customers to visit the Goa of the 1970s and '80s.

"We used to always hear the phrase, 'Oh, that old, charming Goa is gone forever,' so often, it was easy to believe," Barreto says. "That's not true. That Goa is very much alive. You've just got to know where to find it and how to connect with it."

Barreto says there is more to '70s-style Goa than just a lack of crowds and less degraded nature. "That's seeing it in a limiting light," he says.

The Goa he remembers was one of close communities, feasts and music; everything was celebrated. People were laid-back and resentment was quickly diffused with a swig of feni and friendly banter.

"It was a Goa where nothing happened on time. Yet, Goans carved out time for doing nothing, like dropping into the barber shop, not for a haircut but to catch up on the latest village gossip," Barreto says, explaining the local concept of susegad, the attitude that doing nothing is constructive in itself.

Life revolved around nature, he says, recalling the times his parents took their children to the beach, and when his father rode them on a bicycle to freshwater springs.

Through his guided tours (one of which is described at the beginning of this article), Barreto offers travellers a chance to feel this essence of Goa.

He says he and his team spend weeks, sometimes months, finding suitable places and connecting with villagers, explaining to them that their customs, food and traditions are unique and worth sharing with the world.

Most tours complement the season. During the monsoon, local youths take visitors to villages and sacred groves in the interior, where they can leap into forest pools, sip feni and eat food prepared by kaki (auntie), the best cook in the village.

In summer, tours revolve around kaju, or cashews, and the process behind the making of alcoholic beverages such as urrack and feni, which is made from cashew apples.

Other ambitious Goan entrepreneurs are attempting to impart the essence of Goa more directly through its cuisine.

Co-owner of the recently opened Sabor Cafe, in the popular tourist village of Assagao, Jack Gerald serves up Goan-Portuguese dishes such as rissois, cheesy, shrimp snacks; roasted pork sandwiches made with local poee bread; and choris pao, poee stuffed with Goan chorizo.

Although many popular restaurants have lost their authenticity, Gerald says, small, family-owned taverns serving local delicacies can still be found.

One is the Bhatti Village Family Bar & Restaurant, in Nerul, a riverside village of pastel houses with large gardens fringed with coconut palms. Its streets are thronged with fisherwomen selling their daily catch and farmers showing off their produce.

The restaurant is at the end of a passageway with a vibrant mosaic wall, where four old wooden vats separate an open dining area from an air-conditioned room decorated with antique glass feni and vinegar bottles.

On the menu, the 20-plus people the restaurant can accommodate find whitebait, sanna (spongy steamed rice cakes made with fermented coconut toddy), and samarachi kodi (dried shrimps cooked in coconut milk with tamarind and dry mango seeds).

"Yes, there's a possibility of finding a butter chicken dish faster than [finding] a local joint," Gerald says. "But go out of the commercial radar, and you can still get a taste of our homes."

"Rather than redefining Goa, I want people to uncover the Goa that is easily not put out there," Barreto says. "While we have the sun, sand and parties, there is so much more to this good-hearted, nature-filled Goa.

"I want people to indulge in a bit of everything and walk away with what they wish to."

