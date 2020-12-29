Toyota launches chargeable compact car

Toyota Motor Corp. on Friday released the C+pod, a compact electric vehicle that comfortably seats two. For the time being, the company plans to sell the vehicles to companies and local governments as a means of expanding their use through initiatives such as car sharing.

To further lay the groundwork for the use of such vehicles in Japan, Toyota also aims to improve infrastructure by establishing charging facilities.

With its retail price ranging from ¥1.65 million to ¥1.716 million (S$21,000 to S$22,000), the C+pod measures at 2.49 metres in length, 1.29 metres in width and is 1.55 metres tall.

The vehicle runs at a maximum of 60 kilometres per hour and can travel up to 150 kilometres on a 5-hour charge. Recharging can be carried out using outlets at home or at charging spots in various areas.

Sales are expected to go into full swing, including becoming available for individual consumers, in 2022.

Toyota expects that these vehicles will be used for short-distance transportation, such as for car-sharing programs in tourist areas and for businesses that require visiting customers.