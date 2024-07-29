Transform your commute with Staytion Lifestyle Hub at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station

Imagine stepping off the train into a vibrant, all-in-one hub.

Well, thanks to Stellar Lifestyle, a business arm of SMRT, this is now possible.

The innovative Staytion Lifestyle Centre revolutionises transit retail by combining convenience, wellness, and community engagement.

One-stop hub for busy commuters

Strategically located at the bustling Dhoby Ghaut MRT interchange, Staytion Lifestyle Centre, which was officially opened today (July 29), is designed to be more than just a stop.

It is also a place to recharge and rejuvenate.

Tony Heng, president of Stellar Lifestyle, said: "Our vision for transit retail hubs within MRT stations is to create dynamic, integrated spaces that cater to the diverse and ever-changing needs of commuters."

The new centre takes over the space previously occupied by Dhoby Ghaut Xchange.

Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling, who was at the launch, said the centre has been curated to serve the needs of commuters and local communities and is strategically situated in Dhoby Ghaut, which has high foot traffic.



Focused on beauty and wellness, the centre offers a mix of services and amenities:

Medical centre: Health screenings, X-rays, ultrasounds, and visual & hearing checks

Medical aesthetics clinic: Treatments to refresh your look

Holistic wellness centre: Consultations for healthy eating and weight loss

Gym facilities: Private workout pods for fitness on the go

Meal options: From hearty meals to healthy snacks, including smart vending machines

Sustainable commerce: Preloved luxury items and weekend bazaars

Community engagement and Safra partnership

The centre also features a multi-purpose common lounge for commuters to book on weekdays.

On weekends, this lounge becomes a flea market, thanks to a partnership with Fleawhere.



Fleawhere is known for organising vibrant and diverse flea markets across the city.

They provide a platform for sellers to offer a wide range of preloved items, including clothing, accessories, home goods, and more.

Fleawhere's markets are popular for their lively atmosphere and the unique, sustainable shopping experience they offer to bargain hunters and those looking for unique finds.

Staytion Lifestyle Centre also offers exclusive promotions for Safra members, enhancing the experience for NSmen and their families.

Tommy Ang, director of membership services at Safra, said: "We are glad that Safra members now enjoy special privileges at Staytion Lifestyle Centre. Its central location at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station also makes it very accessible for many of our members who commute or work in the city area. We are heartened by the support for our NSmen by Staytion."

ALSO READ: Pasir Ris Mall is up and running, I headed east to see what's on offer

eugene.leow@asiaone.com