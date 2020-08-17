Travel to Bali not likely till 2021; work in Bali plans 'impossible', says tourism official

Following news of the government's plans to attract foreigners to work from Bali, an official from the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry said that such a program would be impossible to implement at the moment.

"[Inviting] foreigners to work from Bali would be impossible at the moment as the borders are still closed; they're also unable to exit [their own country]," the ministry's marketing deputy, Nia Niscaya, said during a webinar on Friday as quoted by kompas.com .

Nia added that even foreign embassy employees were not allowed to leave Jakarta. The plan is targeted at government officials and encourages them to have meeting, incentives, convention and exhibition (MICE)-related activities in Bali.

"We were asked by our leaders to conduct activities in tourist destinations, particularly Bali. [It's called] work from Bali as Bali's main local income is tourism," Nia added.

Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan had said during a virtual meeting with the Indonesian Employers Association (Apindo) on Thursday that regulations for a work from Bali plan was currently in the works.

"Foreigners who are IT experts can work from Bali. It's something we're currently considering; not just considering, but we have pushed [the idea]. We [are currently working on] the regulations," Luhut said as quoted by kompas.com.

However, he added that the government had not set an exact date for the program as it was still focusing on stimulating domestic tourism to help revive the industry.

"We won't be welcoming foreign tourists until the end of this year," Nuhut added.