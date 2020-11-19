Travel bubble: 7 tips for visitors from Singapore to Hong Kong on where to eat, shop, hike and soak up culture

Quarantine-free travel between Hong Kong and Singapore is expected to start on Nov 22.

For Singaporeans who are taking advantage of the “travel bubble”, forking out an estimated $328 (HK$1,889/US$244) for Covid-19 tests alone (once in Singapore and twice in Hong Kong) gives them an even bigger reason to make the most of their trip. Here are our seven tips for doing just that.

1. Value meals

PHOTO: Tai Cheong Bakery

Social-distancing rules are strictly followed and enforced in Hong Kong. As of Nov 16, the number of people allowed to sit together in restaurants is four, and two in bars.

While many tourists (in the past) would head straight to the Michelin-starred restaurants, the best way to explore the city’s food culture is at neighbourhood eateries and cha chaan teng, where a bowl of wonton noodles or a plate of char siu rice, egg tarts or Hong Kong-style milk tea are cheap but satisfying.

We would normally recommend street food – such as curry fish balls and egg waffles – but snacking in public is not recommended given it is mandatory to wear a mask in public places (failing to do so can result in a fine of HK$5,000 (S$870).

Remember to download Openrice, a popular mobile app that locals use to share restaurant reviews.

2. Shopping

A woman crosses a street in the Central business district in Hong Kong, China, Aug 22, 2019.

PHOTO: Reuters

This is a no-brainer. However, shopping in the pandemic era is a very different experience. There are more sales promotions; malls are less crowded and, therefore, more pleasant to walk around.

If you are pressed for time, stick to Causeway Bay and Tsim Sha Tsui, where you can buy everything from luxury branded goods to everyday items.

If you travel to Hong Kong before Nov 29, you should not miss the Anniversary Sale at Sogo in Causeway Bay, where there are always good bargains to be had. With Christmas approaching, shopping malls across the city have started putting up their festive decorations, which make shopping in Hong Kong a surprisingly enjoyable experience.

3. Getting around

Commuters in a Mass Transit Railway station in Hong Kong.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

The MTR subway system is very efficient, and a drop in tourist numbers and social distancing means trains are generally less crowded these days.

But the best way to get around, and actually see, the city is still by taking the Star Ferry across Victoria Harbour and the trams that ply the northern strip of Hong Kong Island.

The Star Ferry shuttles between the Central Harbourfront or Wan Chai to Tsim Sha Tsui. For only HK$2.70, passengers can enjoy the stunning skylines on both sides of the harbour.

The double-decker trams, part of a system which has been running for 116 years, are the best and most affordable way to see the landmarks of Hong Kong Island. A ride costs HK$2.60 regardless of journey length. We recommend sitting on the upper deck to command a better view of the bustling streets.

4. Old Hong Kong

Tai Nan Street in Sham Shui Po has been featured heavily in films such as Transformers: Age of Extinction and Rush Hour 2.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Get a taste of the authentic old Hong Kong in Sheung Wan, where traditional dried-seafood stores line the narrow streets, and back alleys are decorated with colourful murals.

5. Culture

It may not be the first thing that comes to mind when planning a trip to Hong Kong, but the city is full of museums and galleries that are worth visiting. Tsim Sha Tsui is more than the Avenue of Stars and shopping malls – it accommodates many public museums covering art, history, science and space.

For those interested in contemporary art, Hong Kong is home to some of the biggest commercial galleries in the world – from the Gagosian and David Zwirner to White Cube and Hauser & Wirth. They can be found in Central or Wong Chuk Hang, with the latter only a few MTR stops away from the city centre.

6. Hiking

PHOTO: Instagram/vivimorgado

Hiking is a big part of a lot of Hongkongers’ weekends. Whether you want a total escape from the hustle and bustle of city life or an accessible, yet panoramic, view along Victoria Harbour, there is a route for you among the scores of hiking trails that criss-cross Hong Kong Island, the New Territories and outlying islands.

One tip: Don’t hike alone if you are not familiar with the trail.

Remember to pack a comfortable pair of sneakers in your luggage; if you don’t have one, you can always buy a pair from shopping malls or Sneaker Street in Mong Kok.

7. Island-hopping

A ferry sailing at Victoria Harbour in front of the financial Central district in Hong Kong on Feb 17, 2016.

PHOTO: Reuters

Take a ferry from the Central piers to experience rural life on the various outlying islands to the south and southwest of Hong Kong Island. Each has its own unique features and specialities.

The fishing village of Tai O on Lantau is known for its seafood and houses built on stilts above the mudflats, while Cheung Chau’s street snacks include mochi filled with fresh mango and giant fish balls.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.