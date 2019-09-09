Travel pairing: Most anticipated concert, one of a kind accommodation

Backstreet Boys at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, on March 14.
PHOTO: Reuters
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

When it comes to choosing a travel destination, one can take inspiration from many things. Those who are into music, for instance, might arrange trips according to concerts they plan to watch.

The Jakarta Post and travel e-commerce company Booking.com pair six concerts with six distinctive accommodation options below, to create a travel experience that is hard to forget.

RED HOT SINGAPORE

Famous for such hits as "Californication" and "Scar Tissue", the Red Hot Chili Peppers are already listed as a top headliner in the Singapore Grand Prix, slated for Sept. 20 to 22. While in Singapore for this event, the sleek and sun-lit Lloyd's Inn with its green surroundings could be your temporary address.

THE PINK TOKYO INVASION

View this post on Instagram

‘🇯🇵’ 認真想來介紹一下這次去東京的住宿-First Cabin，我們是住在御成門站那家，走路去御成門站大概8分鐘，JR新橋站大概15分鐘（有點遠），從羽田機場進出的話這兒很方便，每天出門跟回家都可以看到很近的東京鐵塔，這點很幸福❤️ First Cabin是像背包客旅館那樣，共用浴室跟澡堂，睡覺一人一個窩，重點是它不是上下舖，不會有壓迫感。櫃檯在六樓，六樓以下是男生，七樓八樓是女生，出入的門跟電梯都需要嗶嗶，對女生來說我覺得挺安全的。 ‘ 房型分成頭等艙跟商務艙，差別只在頭等艙有多出一塊空間有一張小圓桌，可以把行李攤開放在房間裡，我的29吋可以整個攤開；住商務艙只能把行李放在走道上，房間內都有可以上鎖的大抽屜可以放貴重物品，容量不小，這點也很貼心。 一個樓層公用的洗手間廁所就有6間，解放不怕有人等很尷尬，洗手台提供的備品超強，化妝水乳液卸妝油洗面乳棉花棒化妝棉樣樣有，吹風機是大風量的，最猛的是有提供直髮/捲髮的電棒捲，真的可以什麼都不用帶就去住，睡衣跟毛巾也每天更換，一樣有房間清潔的服務，真心覺得住這裡CP值超高，我當時訂頭等艙一個晚上大概1200台幣，商務艙一個晚上900台幣，感動又甘心的價格。而且還可以泡澡，雙腿炸裂的每天整個被療癒。 ’ 稍微整理幾個怎樣的人適合住First Cabin，畢竟我說得這麼好，當然還是有些小缺點： -洗公共浴池不會尷尬的人，其實有獨立的洗澡空間，但只有一間。 -好睡的人，隔音真的比較不好（飯店有提供耳塞），其實也沒有那麼吵，只是早上比較容易被不同鄰居的開門聲吵，具備被吵醒十秒後再入睡的人，很適合住這。 -出遊人數是奇數，奇數出遊真的很難找住的，住這還不用輪流睡沙發床。 -洗澡真的很花時間，所以想要縮短大家輪流洗澡的時間，住這完全解決這個問題，還可以多出時間吃宵夜。 因為以上四點我們這趟旅行都具備，所以很滿意這次的住宿體驗，哈哈～以後想省錢的話我應該會再來。 ‘ #FirstCabinAtagoyama #FirstCabin #東京住宿 #Tokyo #背包客 #御成門駅 #新橋駅

A post shared by Freda (@hifredahi) on

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK are set to stage a concert in Tokyo on Dec. 4. Those who are visiting Tokyo for this concert might like to stay at the First Cabin Shinbashi Atagoyama, a capsule hotel inspired by a first-class aircraft cabin. While the bathrooms and toilets are shared, rooms are equipped with flat-screen TVs and WiFi.

BACKSTREET'S BACK IN JAKARTA

Those who had their teenage years in the 1990s may anticipate the return of pop group The Backstreet Boys to the stage. The band is slated to perform at JIExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta on Oct. 26 as part of their DNA World Tour.

For concert-goers who travel from outside Jakarta and need to spend the night, Booking.com recommends Nomad Hostels in Kemang area, South Jakarta. Although relatively far from the concert venue, the quaint Kemang with its rows of restaurants, bars and boutiques is an area worth exploring.

THE WIZ EXPERIENCE, PHUKET

View this post on Instagram

💚🌿😊

A post shared by Nhui (@aprachidni) on

Wiz Khalifa, the American rapper known for several hits including "See You Again, "Black and Yellow" and "Young, Wild and Free", will stage a concert on Sept. 12 at Illuzion Phuket, Thailand. You may like to combine this experience with staying at Tree House Villas - KohYao Noi, that feels like it's close to nature.

THE JAPANESE HOUSE IN BANGKOK

English indie-pop act The Japanese House are set to perform in Bangkok on Sept. 10, and if this is your reason to visit Bangkok, Booking.com recommends Josh Hotel for you to spend the night. The hotel has creative and eccentric designs that are likely to tease your creative soul.

WITH OR WITHOUT U2 IN SINGAPORE

Coming to Singapore for the first time on its The Joshua Tree tour, fans will flock to the lion city from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1. If you have rushed to get the tickets but not booked a room yet, the loft-style Studio M Hotel might interest those who travel as couples and are design junkies.

More about
travel Hotels

TRENDING

Christopher Lee didn&#039;t want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
Christopher Lee didn't want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as &#039;cold and aloof&#039;
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as 'cold and aloof'
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
M&#039;sian commando&#039;s widow finds out she is pregnant two days after his tragic death
M'sian commando's widow finds out she is pregnant two days after his tragic death
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
Chinese man&#039;s blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Chinese man's blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Jean Yip&#039;s daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Jean Yip's daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you&#039;ll see today
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you'll see today
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn&#039;t stopped drinking it
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn't stopped drinking it

LIFESTYLE

How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
Mom&#039;s Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum&#039;s cooking
Mom's Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum's cooking
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
McDonald&#039;s offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals & other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak and other useful diaper #lifehacks
Diaper hack? Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone

SERVICES