Travel pairing: Most anticipated concert, one of a kind accommodation

When it comes to choosing a travel destination, one can take inspiration from many things. Those who are into music, for instance, might arrange trips according to concerts they plan to watch.

The Jakarta Post and travel e-commerce company Booking.com pair six concerts with six distinctive accommodation options below, to create a travel experience that is hard to forget.

RED HOT SINGAPORE

Famous for such hits as "Californication" and "Scar Tissue", the Red Hot Chili Peppers are already listed as a top headliner in the Singapore Grand Prix, slated for Sept. 20 to 22. While in Singapore for this event, the sleek and sun-lit Lloyd's Inn with its green surroundings could be your temporary address.

THE PINK TOKYO INVASION

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK are set to stage a concert in Tokyo on Dec. 4. Those who are visiting Tokyo for this concert might like to stay at the First Cabin Shinbashi Atagoyama, a capsule hotel inspired by a first-class aircraft cabin. While the bathrooms and toilets are shared, rooms are equipped with flat-screen TVs and WiFi.

BACKSTREET'S BACK IN JAKARTA

Those who had their teenage years in the 1990s may anticipate the return of pop group The Backstreet Boys to the stage. The band is slated to perform at JIExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta on Oct. 26 as part of their DNA World Tour.

For concert-goers who travel from outside Jakarta and need to spend the night, Booking.com recommends Nomad Hostels in Kemang area, South Jakarta. Although relatively far from the concert venue, the quaint Kemang with its rows of restaurants, bars and boutiques is an area worth exploring.

THE WIZ EXPERIENCE, PHUKET

Wiz Khalifa, the American rapper known for several hits including "See You Again, "Black and Yellow" and "Young, Wild and Free", will stage a concert on Sept. 12 at Illuzion Phuket, Thailand. You may like to combine this experience with staying at Tree House Villas - KohYao Noi, that feels like it's close to nature.

THE JAPANESE HOUSE IN BANGKOK

English indie-pop act The Japanese House are set to perform in Bangkok on Sept. 10, and if this is your reason to visit Bangkok, Booking.com recommends Josh Hotel for you to spend the night. The hotel has creative and eccentric designs that are likely to tease your creative soul.

WITH OR WITHOUT U2 IN SINGAPORE

Coming to Singapore for the first time on its The Joshua Tree tour, fans will flock to the lion city from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1. If you have rushed to get the tickets but not booked a room yet, the loft-style Studio M Hotel might interest those who travel as couples and are design junkies.