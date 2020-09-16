Travelling to Japan? This is how to tell if a neighbourhood is dangerous

Japan is often lauded as one of the safest countries in the world, even though there are many districts that are more dangerous than others. But, how can tourists differentiate which cities are safer? A Twitter user from Japan recently revealed a small trick: To use convenience stores as a determinator.

Japanese convenience store. PHOTO: The China Post/Asia News Network

SoraNews24 quoted Japanese Twitter user @teiji_oriental who came up with an original way to know if a neighborhood is less safe: low-price cup noodles.

If a store sells a wide variety of low-price cup noodles then the odds are high that the neighborhood is not safe.

In addition, neighborhoods can also be deemed a bit more unsafe if the magazine racks hold mostly content that caters to middle-aged men, the social media user said.

On the other hand, if the store holds more organic foods and water bottles, it’s likely an indication that the surrounding area is quite safe (and family-friendly).

More importantly, dangerous districts usually do not welcome customers to use their restrooms. Last but not least, trash cans placed outside the store indicate a safer neighborhood and vice versa.

In addition, if you walk into a convenience store and immediately see signs that read “Shoplifting is a crime” or “Thank you for keeping the restroom clean after use,” and have alcoholic drinks placed near the front of the store, it usually indicates a less safe environment outside.

Overall, places where the male population is higher, have less income, and are more prone to drinking booze and, by extension, are deemed to be more dangerous.