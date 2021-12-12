Travelling to Thailand during Covid-19: 4 visitors on how it's going

Few countries have been affected by the shutdown of global travel to fight coronavirus more than Thailand. Bangkok was the most visited city in the world in 2019, ahead of Paris, France, and that year the country received 39.8 million visitors. The number plummeted to 6.7 million in 2020.

But the country is emerging from isolation. Beginning with the Phuket Sandbox scheme in July, Thailand has been reviving its battered tourist industry. As of Nov 1, fully vaccinated travellers from eligible countries – China (including Hong Kong), Malaysia and the United States among them – have been able to enter via the Test and Go programme (also known as the Quarantine Exemption Scheme). After a night in an accredited hotel, visitors with a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result are free to roam.

The numbers look promising. As domestic Covid-19 cases have fallen, Thailand has seen the highest growth in internet searches among all destinations: a 75 per cent jump between Oct 10 and Nov19, according to Travel Insights with Google. On Decr 1 and 2 alone, 16,210 travellers entered Thailand, including 13,203 under the Test and Go programme.

But the trickle of visitors has yet to become the flood Thailand needs to rehydrate its parched tourist industry. Bangkok hubs for travellers are lined by closed shopfronts displaying “For Sale” and “For Rent” signs. The country’s tuk-tuks sit idle, drivers snoozing or fondling their phones.

A quiet street in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand. PHOTO: South China Morning Post/Thomas Bird

In the northern resort city of Chiang Mai, the mere sight of a visitor triggers excitement among tour operators looking for whatever business they can get. For Israeli Benjamin Cohen, 41, Thailand was the “perfect option” after two years stuck at home.

“I’m type one diabetic and my parents have preconditions so I had to quit my job as a biology teacher,” explains Cohen, who feared catching Covid-19 from one of his students.

Benjamin Cohen from Israel has been travelling through Thailand. PHOTO: South China Morning Post/Thomas Bird

Now vaccinated, Cohen says one of the reasons he was drawn back to Thailand was safety. “It seems people here are more willing to oblige by the rules and wear masks,” he says, and although he found the online paperwork needed to enter Thailand “challenging” – a sentiment echoed by other travellers interviewed for this article – once he touched down in Phuket, procedures proved relatively straightforward.

“I landed at noon and had my PCR test right away. By six or seven in the evening, when it came back negative, I was told I could go outside.”

What Cohen encountered, however, was a scene significantly more subdued than what he’d known on previous visits, in 2017 and 2019. “There were people about but it was much quieter. You look into a bar and there’s a bartender and maybe two local girls sat there; that’s it.”

Cohen headed north from Phuket to Chiang Mai, where he also noticed some changes.

ALSO READ: 'Hopefully I'll be able to return to Singapore': Travellers in Europe, Australia and beyond share their anxiety over Omicron

“I wanted to book the hotel where I stayed before but it has closed down so I booked another one. It was entirely empty, I was the only person. I travel alone and like to meet people but there’s nobody to meet.”

Booking excursions also posed a challenge. “You speak to travel agents but they tell you if a certain number of people don’t sign up, you can’t go. Some tours I wanted to go on were cancelled. For others, the price had gone up because of the fewer travellers.”

Cohen did, however, find a Thai cooking class willing to take him and just one other tourist, backpacker Lukas Zimmerman.

German backpacker Lukas Zimmerman. PHOTO: South China Morning Post/Thomas Bird

Zimmerman recently graduated with a master’s degree in economics, but the 26-year-old German experienced university mostly online and from the confines of his bedroom. Keen to stretch his travel legs, he quickly booked a flight when a friend informed him that Thailand was opening up.

However, backpacking in the country is not what it once was.

“When I was allowed out of my hotel in Bangkok I didn’t see any tourists. Then I took the sleeper train because everyone told me you’d meet some travellers there, but I was the only one. In my hostel in Kanchanaburi, I was the only tourist as well,” Zimmerman says.

In the absence of the private tourist minibuses that used to shuttle between the popular sites around central Thailand, Zimmerman tried to take a public bus to Ayutthaya. “The driver didn’t understand me and I ended up back in Bangkok.”

Despite having travelled for seven days “and not really meeting anyone until Chiang Mai”, Zimmerman is still enjoying the adventure. “You hear about the Land of Smiles, but with everyone wearing masks I thought I wouldn’t see that. But you see it in the eyes. This place is so warm.”

On a practical note, he adds: “The cases are rising in my country again; Germany is probably heading for another lockdown.”

Zimmerman is not the only one seeking refuge from a European winter and associated spikes in infection. Bence Irmes, 28, was so seduced by Southeast Asia after a 2018 visit he returned in 2019 with the intention of staying. He found a job as a personal development teacher in Da Nang, Vietnam.

Bence Irmes loves Southeast Asia. PHOTO: South China Morning Post/Thomas Bird

“Vietnam acted quite quickly and until the Delta variant found its way into the country, life was pretty normal,” he says. When Vietnam did finally lock down earlier this year, Irmes returned to his native Hungary to get vaccinated, but was soon keen to return to the region he loves.

“It’s hard to live in Europe once you’ve experienced life in Southeast Asia,” he says, sporting short sleeves in the shade of a banyan tree in December. “When Thailand reopened, I immediately booked a flight. Until Vietnam reopens I can teach from Chiang Mai, online.”

Many digital nomads are congregating in Thailand to be in a similar time zone to students and clients as they await the reopening of other countries. “Rent is cheap,” says Irmes, noting that accommodation prices are highly negotiable. “Plus the weather is good and the food is amazing.”

For Japanese traveller Shiori Kumagai, newly opened Thailand was the first stop on a hoped-for world tour.

“I started work every day at eight and finished at nine or ten at night,” says Kumagai, of the decade she spent working in Tokyo. “In Japan, it’s common to keep working until 60 or 70 [years of age]. I thought that there had to be more to life.”

Having negotiated a remote, part-time contract with her employer, Kumagai was considering a move to Mexico until she heard Thailand was reopening. “I’ve been here twice before on holiday,” she says.

Thailand has always appealed to the Japanese and since July, Japan has consistently ranked among the top 10 sources of visitors.

“It was a little bit complicated filling out all the documents but when I arrived at the airport it was so smooth,” says Kumagai. “I heard that if you go to Japan it takes five hours to get out of the airport but in Bangkok, it was, like, 20 minutes.”

The travel experience beyond the airport hasn’t been as she remembered it.

“When I came to Bangkok nine years ago, I went to some temples like Wat Arun and Wat Pho and I walked along Khao San Road. It was full of people. I did the same this time but it was totally empty. It was good for taking photos in the temples but at the same time it was kind of a sad feeling,” she says.

“I’m not sure how Thai people feel about tourists but you can see the economic impact.”

Khao San Road, a tourist magnet in Bangkok, is quiet. PHOTO: South China Morning Post/Thomas Bird

As the Omicron variant of coronavirus threatens to once again derail personal travel plans as well as the region’s cautious reopening – Thailand announced its first case of the new variant on Dec 6; a visitor from Spain who arrived on the Test & Go programme – tourists in Thailand are confronting the possibility of renewed travel restrictions.

“It feels like we could be going backwards,” says Irmes, who prefers to teach in person and is concerned Vietnam will backtrack on its reopening schedule. But Kumagai, despite hailing from a country that has banned foreign travellers in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant, remains upbeat.

“Of course we need to be careful, wash our hands and avoid close contact with people. But viruses have been with us for a long time and risks are everywhere. I think it’s better to enjoy life,” she says.

“If some countries in Southeast Asia decide not to open then I will try to extend my visa and remain in Thailand.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.