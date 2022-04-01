Trolling of India’s Harnaaz Sandhu highlights mania over certain ‘beauty’

When Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu took to the catwalk last week dressed in a floor-length gown with a plunging neckline, online trolls were quick to comment that she had "put on weight".

On Instagram, where she has nearly five million followers, Sandhu's Lakme Fashion Week 2022 appearance drew comments like "Plus size model", "She's so overweight" and "Wow, the rolls in the back!"

Prominent women around the world have faced body shaming but the ferocity with which Sandhu, 22, was targeted has reignited a debate in India on how menacing such comments can be.

Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Neha Dhupia, Jahnvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor have faced such slurs.

In October 2021 actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was also slammed after a catwalk appearance for "putting on pounds", months after giving birth to her second child.

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu during Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi last week.

PHOTO: Insgatram/harnaazsandhu_03 The body shaming was so bad for Sameera Reddy, 43, also a famous actress, that she spoke out last year, saying that dealing with daily taunts from critics on top of her postnatal depression had badly affected her mental health. Neha Dhupia, 41, recalled how she was fired from Bollywood projects after her pregnancy. "Before I announced my pregnancy, I was a part of a few projects. Did I get fired from those projects? Yes, I did," she revealed in an interview in February.

Some women are choosing to fight back. When the actress Mrunal Thakur, 29, was body shamed on social media a few weeks ago, she retaliated by posting videos of her working out, garnering thousands of views. "More power to you girl", "You go girl", supporters wrote on her Instagram account, where she has four million followers.

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur was recently body shamed on social media.

PHOTO: Facebook/Mrunal Thakur Experts say the attitude of trolls reflects a patriarchal mindset and a society which prizes looks over women's achievements and professional qualifications. Psychologist Preeti Gupta, of Max Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, said facing fat shaming comments while growing up often scars young girls for life.

"The culture of body shaming is entrenched in Indian society. Millions of teenage girls are battling body shaming everyday whether it comes from a toxic household or their misguided peers," she said.

Given the premium placed on women's looks, even matrimonial adverts in Indian newspapers often mention the man is seeking a "fair" and "slim" woman. This further perpetuates the myth that fair-skinned and thin women are the epitome of beauty, say activists.

Models posing at Lakme Fashion week in New Dheli.

PHOTO: Facebook/LakmeFahionWK

"When I was rejected by ten boys during the time my parents were groom hunting for me, my mother started body shaming me and told me to lose weight to be beautiful and desirable," said Kirti Pathan, 28, a Delhi-based schoolteacher.

"It really hurts when your own family, who should be protecting you, ends up judging you. I'm always assailed by self-doubt."

"'Log kya kahenge? (What will people say?)' is such a big deal in Indian society that everything is coloured by this viewpoint," said the Mumbai-based entrepreneur Samaira Thakur. "This leads women to become their own worst critics."

The 32-year-old single mother said it had taken her years to learn how to ignore such comments.

"Now every time I think about my 'fat' arms or 'bushy' eyebrows, I let the feeling wash over me and say, 'yes, look at how natural all of it is'."

Gynaecologists say targeting pregnant women and new mothers is the worst form of body shaming because a woman's anatomy undergoes dramatic changes during pregnancy and childbirth.

Socially-sanctioned norms of female beauty, unrealistic and non-inclusive as they are, have also given rise to the lightening skin cream industry, expected to rake in revenues of nearly US$800 million (S$1.08 billion) by 2023.

To neutralise the effects of the sector, however, several campaigns, such as `Unfair and Lovely' and `Dark is Beautiful' are trying to educate people about the superficiality of viewing women through the prism of the colour of their skin.

The creative community is also pitching in to change mindsets.

Photographer Anushka Kelkar, 25, said she launched her Instagram handle -@BrownGirlGazin - in 2018 to highlight portraits of women re-evaluating the idea of beauty in Indian society.

She said she wanted a space where women could "unlearn shame together, talk about women's relationships with their bodies, and redefine beauty".

Artist Kritika Trehan wrote a book, Excess, about the body-shaming experiences of several Indian women, aged 13-55, while the Mumbai-based artist Kaviya (who goes by just her first name), started the hashtag #100DaysOfDirtyLaundry in 2018 to talk about issues affecting young people, including body shaming.

The 28-year-old focuses on themes like body positivity and the need to upend traditional beauty norms. "Women on my canvas," said the activist, "are unapologetically opinionated while flaunting their unshaven legs, stretch marks, unplucked eyebrows and all those things deemed ugly or unfeminine. Go deal with it."

