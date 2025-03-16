The truth about dual-key living in Singapore: What 3 homeowners want you to know

Dual-key units are undeniably a niche property type, with many developers struggling to move these units in recent new launches.

However, our research shows that — contrary to certain beliefs — dual-key units aren't worse for resale gains (they just tend to take a bit longer to sell).

But beyond the bottom line, we were curious about the lived experience of people who have bought and resided in these units. This week we spoke to three homeowners, who have lived in dual-key units:

1. Living in a new dual-key condo unit

JY and her husband moved into their unit only in 2024. Their 1,100+ sq f, three-bedder dual-key unit is situated in Balestier, along a stretch of landed projects. JY says her reason for picking the dual-key unit stems from her experiences when first married:

"When we were waiting for our flat, we had to rent our own place, and we had a bad experience. We moved twice in four years. The first place was very restrictive, there were rules against cooking, against using the washing machine, against keeping certain kinds of food in the fridge. The second place was also in Balestier, so we grew used to this area already; but it was a very old apartment, no facilities.

So I wanted a dual-key because in future, when my children grow up, if they're waiting for a place of their own, they can stay with us and still have privacy. Also if our parents ever sell their flat, they can stay with us."

JY says she's never entertained the idea of renting out the subunit though, as she's still uncomfortable with the idea of strangers living in the same unit. At the moment, the subunit is mainly used by her parents or her in-laws, on the occasional times they stay over.

JY says one unexpected benefit is that, during Chinese New Year or similar events, parents or her brother can just stay over in the subunit, if they're staying late. On some occasions, they stay throughout the New Year. This makes visiting easier for relatives as well.

Her only complaint is that the walls are "thin" as guests in the subunit can still hear the television set from her living room.

2. Living with a sibling-tenant in a three-bedder dual-key

KH lives in a 1,330+ sq ft, three-bedder dual-key unit in Sengkang. He's the third owner of the unit, which he purchased recently in 2023. He lives with a tenant, although he says that:

"Don't know if it counts as a tenant to you, because my tenant is my brother. He's waiting for his own place, so he's been living with me since I moved in two years ago.

He insisted on paying the market rate, which is about $2,400 per month. After he moves out I will still rent out his room (note: KH is referring to the subunit), so you can say this is a practice run for me."

KH and his wife have no children, but they do have a dog. He opines that dual-key units are good for landlords with pets: besides the fact that some tenants are allergic or dislike dogs, there's less risk of them damaging a tenant's belongings.

One other benefit KH has noticed is savings on deliveries: because KH and his brother like to have groceries and meals delivered, the two of them can "team up" on delivery services to save costs. He hopes that when his brother leaves, future tenants might consider the same arrangement with him.

His own complaint is that his mail is mixed with the tenant's. Right now that's not a big deal as the tenant is his brother. He has concerns about future tenants though, where sensitive mail — such as replacement debit cards or account statements — could end up in the same pile.

3. Intergenerational living in a Punggol dual-key condo

CJ and his family live in a 1,200+ sq ft, three-bedder dual key unit in Punggol. He was one of the initial buyers, and he describes it as "love at first sight" because of the greenery and the nearby waterfront.

At first, CJ and his wife were intending to purchase a regular unit; but an agent convinced them to consider a dual-key option, after CJ expressed some apprehension:

"My objection was that my parents live closer to a resale condo we were also considering; and that was in Simei. So I said we had narrowed it down to these two choices, although I prefer the environment here. The agent introduced this dual-key concept, so I decided that when my parents grew older, they could move in with us. In the meantime, my oldest son could use the other side of the house, and have more privacy."

This was some time ago in 2012, and CJ feels he made the right decision:

"In 2019, my parents moved in with us because my dad was losing his vision. It's tough for my mum to do all the cooking, cleaning, and look after him. Luckily they could move in when Covid happened."

CJ also felt it was beneficial for his son, as young adults need their own space — but it's pricey for young adults to rent, and they can't buy a flat before 35.

CJ says there's more "harmony in the house" when older teens or young adults have their own space in the subunit. But he also cautions that, as a drawback, some children will keep to the subunit and "you won't see their face for one week sometimes," which not every parent will appreciate.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.