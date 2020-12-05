Turtle robot-themed restaurant opens in Shanghai

Caretta Land, a restaurant themed around turtle robots, has opened in Shanghai's Super Brand Mall.

The first of its kind in the country, the restaurant uses robots designed to look like turtles to deliver meals to diners who place their orders through iPads.

According to Xu Jin, COO of the restaurant, the robots deliver the meals - which are stored in "giant turtle eggs" - to a large shell located next to the dining tables. Customers then retrieve their meals from the shell.

Xu added that the restaurant is already planning to open a second outlet in Hangzhou.