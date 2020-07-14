Ubud in Bali among world's 'best cities to visit'

Nestled in Gianyar regency, Bali, the little town of Ubud never loses its charm.

Its latest global recognition proves just that, as the town was included among the Best Cities in the World to Visit: World’s Best 2020 list released by American travel publication Travel+Leisure.

In the survey, Ubud ranked 9th with a score of 88.16, right between Luang Prabang in Laos and Istanbul in Turkey, which secured the 8th and 10th positions respectively.

The town is particularly loved for its lush, tranquil paddy fields combined with vast culture and diverse traditional culinary scene.

Travelers who go to Ubud often search for solitude , while at the same time going on nature-oriented adventures, such as whitewater rafting, hiking, mountain biking or merely strolling through paddy fields or farms.

It is also home to the largest annual literary and arts event in Southeast Asia, Ubud Writers & Readers Festival.

In 2017, Ubud was also mentioned in the World’s Top 15 Cities list compiled by the same publication.

The survey for the World’s Best Awards ended in early March right before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The results reflect our readers’ experiences before the pandemic, but we hope this year’s honorees will inspire your trips to come – whenever they may be,” wrote the publication.

Mexican city Oaxaca topped the ranking, followed by San Miguel de Allende in Mexico and Hoi An in Vietnam in second and third respectively.