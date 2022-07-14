Unable to lose weight? Scientists may have found way to cut appetites

Researchers have identified a mechanism that could unlock the treatment of obesity by making overweight people feel full.

Led by a team at Hong Kong Baptist University, they discovered an enzyme that plays an important role in the process of sating appetite and said drugs could be developed that target it to manage obesity.

The findings, published in the journal Nature Metabolism, have significant implications for China, which has caught up with the US on rates of obesity.

More than half a billion people in China are overweight, 50 per cent of the population, of whom 16.4 per cent are obese.

The rates are similar in Hong Kong, and the number of overweight or obese children aged between nine and 13 has risen from seven per cent to 24 per cent during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Xavier Wong (left) and Professor Bian Zhaoxiang identified the MT1-MMP protein.

PHOTO: Hong Kong Baptist University

Being overweight exposes people to a higher risk of life-threatening diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer.

According to the Population Health Survey conducted in 2015 by Hong Kong's health department, about 30 per cent of people in Hong Kong aged 15 to 84 were obese, and another 20 per cent were overweight.

The most effective way to tackle obesity is to eat less, but obese people often have trouble regulating their dietary habits, as they lose their sense of satiety, or fullness, the research paper noted.

Scientists led by Dr Xavier Wong Hoi-leong and Professor Bian Zhaoxiang identified the enzyme which can regulate satiety signals in the brain to help regulate food intake, named membrane-type 1 matrix metalloproteinase (MT1-MMP).

Wong said the research findings established MT1-MMP's role in regulating satiety, and gave indications that it is a promising target for obesity treatment. Using drugs to inhibit MT1-MMP could be a viable strategy for developing effective treatments.

The global research team also included scientists from the University of Hong Kong, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, the University of Texas and the University of Helsinki.

The scientists created a group of obese mice by feeding them a fat-rich diet while depleting MT1-MMP in their satiety neurons, and fed the same diet to a control group of ordinary mice.

After 16 weeks, the mice with depleted MT1-MMP ate 10 per cent less food, gained 50 per cent less weight, and had lower glucose and plasma insulin levels compared to the control group.

In the study, mice with depleted MT1-MMP ate 10 per cent less food and gained 50 per cent less weight compared to the control group.

PHOTO: Pexels

The results show that depletion of MT1-MMP protects mice against obesity when they consume a high-fat diet.

The research team also found the obese mice displayed increased MT1-MMP activity in the brain regions involved in appetite and weight regulation. The finding suggests that increased MT1-MMP activity in the obese mice brains could be a risk factor for sustained weight gain.

The next step was to explore the potential of targeting MT1-MMP with drugs for obesity management. Lab tests in obese mice found that they ate less after being administered a specific neutralising antibody that inhibits MT1-MMP.

The results suggest that MT1-MMP is a potential target that could be used in developing innovative drug treatments for obesity.

The research has been published at a time when experts are warning that more Hongkongers are falling ill because of their diet and sedentary lifestyle. This is leading to a sharp rise in non-communicable diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, and to high cholesterol levels.

Professor Martin Wong, a non-communicable disease expert at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said: "This has to do with eating and physical habits. People are more inactive, live a sedentary lifestyle with no exercise. During the Covid-19 pandemic, people stayed home most of the time."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.