Unexpected focus: Malaysian singer's headshot on her health insurance card draws attention

TAIPEI — Malaysian singer Lin Min Chen received praise on Wednesday (Feb 24) after inadvertently showing off her beautiful headshot featured on her Taiwan National Health Insurance (NHI) card.

The 30-year-old star, who has been dubbed a “real-life Nami” due to her resemblance to the fictional character in popular Japanese comic One Piece, proudly displayed her newly-issued NHI card on her Instagram page.

She wrote: “I have a health insurance card, so I can see a doctor now!”

PHOTO: Instagram/minchen333

Lin moved to Taiwan in 2014 to further her career and finally received her NHI card after seven years.

Though fans expressed their happiness for her, many were more focused on her headshot which was undeniably better-looking than most.