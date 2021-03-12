Uniqlo's highly anticipated +J SS21 collection lands in Singapore this March

By now, you’d probably be no stranger to Jil Sander. But, for the unacquainted, the designer has made herself known in the industry for many reasons. Revered globally for her minimalist silhouettes, the world-renowned designer is back with yet another collection with global apparel retailer, Uniqlo.

Previously her eponymous brand has worked with Uniqlo on a collection that was launched late last year which was well-received by many here in Singapore. In fact, the highly-anticipated launch saw long queues at the flagship store at Orchard Central.

Similarly to her previous collection, the latest range will see sophisticated, sharp silhouettes that boast luxurious texture and sheen. There’s also a focus on versatile and essential pieces to tide you through the summer heat. For instance, the collection will include graphic half-sleeve dresses, t-shirts, lightweight parkas and more.

Scroll through for a first look at the long-awaited Uniqlo x +J Spring/Summer Collection that’s set to release this March, 19.

PHOTO: Uniqlo

The Uniqlo x +J Spring/Summer 2021 full collection will be available at Uniqlo’s Orchard Central Global Flagship and ION Orchard stores, and online at Uniqlo.com. Selected items are available at all Uniqlo stores islandwide.

This article was first published in Her World Online.