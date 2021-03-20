Unusual toppings, free-flow pizzas & more at these 6 pizza places

From free-flow pizzas to ones delivered with tabletop games, or inventive creations (fries on pizza or bacon and blueberry pizza, anyone?), restaurants and pizzerias have been dishing out new and fun ways to indulge in the classic comfort dish.

From recently opened pizzerias to delish new concepts, here’s where to get a piece of the pie.

1. Pizza meets tabletop games at The Priority Club

It’s all fun, food and games when you order from The Priority Club. The pasta and pizza delivery concept from the Da Paolo Group now offers delicious meals delivered together with fun tabletop games

For those with adventurous tastebuds, you won’t be disappointed. Expect comfort fare with unusual twists like mala chicken pasta, pasta with taco minced beef and egg yolk cream cheese, truffle mac and cheese pizza, or the Curry Curry Revolution, which is loaded with fries, Japanese curry chicken, and cheese on a thin crust pizza. For the games, you’ll get a choice of playing cards or a chess set (transformed from the pizza packaging).

Prices start from $14.90 for pasta and $16.90 for pizza. Visit its website to order or for more information.

2. Blueberry bacon pizza, and dedicated pizza crust dips at Happy Ending Pizza Parlour

If you often discard pizza crusts because they’re heavy and doughy, retro-themed artisanal pizzeria Happy Ending Pizza Parlour’s new introduction was created for you: Dedicated dips for pizza crusts.

Called Happy Dips, each dip is made with a special recipe that uniquely complements its accompanying pizza flavour.

There’s the mala-infused beef pizza Spicy e ($28), for instance, which comes with a creamy ranch dip to tame the heat. Or go for the sweet-meets-savoury Blues is My Jam ($26), which is topped with bacon and blueberries. This comes with a bacon jam dip. Other dips include Sweet Chilli Pineapple, Green Pesto,

Happy Ending Pizza Parlour is at #01-35 CityGate, 371 Beach Rd, Singapore 199597. Visit its website for more information.

3. Endless pizzas and pilsners at Andaz Singapore

Best be sure you have an empty stomach, because Andaz Singapore’s Alley on 25 is dishing out all the pizzas you can eat.

Happening every Tuesday night from 6pm to 8pm, Andaz Singapore’s Pizza and Pilsner Night will have you dining on five types of hand-stretched pizzas, made using Chef de Cuisine Raymond Chan’s authentic recipes originating from the South of Italy.

Sink your teeth into the likes of the classic Mushroom, the Margherita, and the cheese-loaded Quattro Formaggi, with parmesan, mozzarella, blue cheese and taleggio. If you prefer a mellow and tangy tomato base, go for the Capricciosa or the spicy Diavola with salami.

Wash it down with Andaz’s pilsners, also free-flow, made specially together with local microbrewery Trouble Brewing, best known for its high quality craft beers.

The Pizza and Pilsner Night by Andaz Singapore is priced at $39++, but you can add on desserts like the Berry Tiramisu or Flowy Rose Cake, for an additional top up of SGD 10++ each.

Andaz Singapore is at 5 Fraser Street Singapore 189354.

4. Chooby Pizza

This new pizza place at Owen Road prides itself on its dough that’s naturally leavened with wild yeast and slow fermentation of at least 20 hours.

Hand-stretched and baked in a Roccbox Oven at a minimum temperature of 400 degrees celsius, you can expect soft and airy Napoletana-style pizzas. There are the classics like Margherita (from $14++), Marinara ($12++) and Pepperoni ($17++).

But its menu also boasts a Korean-inspired bulgogi pulled pork pizza ($17++), as well as a Thai-style Spiced Coconut Chicken ($17++), with tom kha sauce, chicken thigh, mushrooms, cheese and chilli oil.

Chooby Pizza is at 127 Owen Road Singapore 218931. Open every Wednesday to Friday evenings. Visit its website for more information.

5. 800° Woodfired Kitchen

nternational pizza chain 800° Woodfired Kitchen has made its way to our shores, and more specifically, Kinex mall.

Its first outlet in Southeast Asia, the international pizza chain is best known for its authentic woodfired pizza cooked in a pizza oven at nearly 800 degrees Fahrenheit (hence its name) and juicy rotisserie chicken. Boasting dough made from scratch that later become thin crackling crusts, as well as fresh produce, its pies can be customised with your choice of housemade toppings.

Or if you can’t make up your mind, go for the specials, like Philly Cheesesteak, Spicy Meatball, Chicken Pesto, BBQ Chicken, and the Tartufo (a truffle mushroom pie). Its rotisserie chicken, marinated for two days with a proprietary blend of herbs and spices, is also a must-try.

800° Woodfired Kitchen is at #01-52/53 Kinex Mall, 11 Tanjong Katong Road, Singapore 437157. Visit its website for more information.

6. Irvins Salted Egg Yolk Pizza at Pezzo

If you have a shared love for both pizza and all things salted egg yolk, Irvins and Pezzo have got your back.

The two have teamed up to offer the Dangerously Addictive Salted Egg Pizza (from $6.90 per slice). Apart from crisp Irvins Fish Skin Krumbs and mozzarella cheese, it’s also comes drenched in lipsmacking Irvins Salted Egg Sauce.

The Irvins Salted Egg Pizza retails at all Pezzo stores from March 4, 2021, for a limited time only.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.