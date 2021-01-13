Upcoming car releases we are excited for in 2021

2021 is a fresh start after what felt like a weird and tragic year for most. But one thing’s for sure, we can’t wait for these upcoming cars releasing throughout the year.

2020 saw the release of many popular vehicles. The Porsche Taycan was at the forefront of the hype as the German brand's first EV was well received by many.

SUVs were the most significant trend in the market in 2020 and moving into 2021, it’s bound to continue with many car brands lining up with more models and even electric SUVs.

Although Singapore isn’t fully ready for the influx of new EVs coming into the market, consumer interest still warrants cars that harbour new technology.

We think the brands that will stand out this year are going to be Mercedes Benz and BMW. Many models are highly anticipated, like the facelifted 2 and 4 series Beemers and the Mercedes EQC, with the latter driven by actor Nam Joo-hyuk’s character Nam Do-san in the Korean Netflix, hit Start-Up.

Without further ado, here is the lineup of cars that have been broken down by category.

Hatchbacks:

Honda Jazz

PHOTO: Facebook/NewHondaJazz

Kah Motors will officially launch the all-new Honda Jazz soon in Q1 of 2021. It will be launched with an array of engine options like a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated VTEC engine, as well as a 1.5-litre i-MMD powerplant.

Volkswagen Golf

PHOTO: paultan.org

The Golf’s arrival is still TBA, but Volkswagen will release both the eighth generation standard Golf car with its GTI and R variations this year. Both the GTI and R come with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine.

They will be capable of achieving 238bhp and 370Nm of torque, and 310bhp and 420Nm of torque respectively.

Toyota GR Yaris

PHOTO: Toyota

This car received a 10/10 overall score from Top Gear, making it a release that all car enthusiasts should look out for. It is a homologation model of the World Rally Championship car made from the ground up.

A manual-only car with both speed and power, it hosts the world's most potent production three-cylinder, a 1.6-litre with 257bhp. Expect it to arrive in Q2 of 2021.

Nissan Note e-POWER

PHOTO: paultan.org

Looking at arrival in Q1 of 2021, the Note e-Power is Nissan's third e-POWER car after the arrival of last year's Kicks. It will offer an improved quality of driving experience backed by the power and efficiency due to the second generation e-POWER system the Note comes with.

Renault Megane RS

PHOTO: paultan.org

The last hatchback we have is the new facelift of the Megane RS. It will receive an uprated 1.8-litre turbocharged engine producing 296bhp and 400Nm of torque. Expect it to arrive in Q1 of 2021.

Sedans:

Honda Civic

PHOTO: Honda

We've given our thoughts on the latest Honda Civic here. The car that is still TBA on its release date will come with a Civic 1.5 litre VTEC turbo for its engine. Along with its design, the Civic is now in tune with its City and Accord stablemates.

BMW 4 Series Convertible

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/BMW

If you're on social media a lot, you'll know that most of the upcoming BMW models' latest grill designs were meme'd and roasted. But apart from that, the 4 Series Convertible will still give you the BMW experience with its exceptional dynamic driving, so stay tuned as it’s expected to release in Q1 of 2021.

BMW M3

PHOTO: paultan.org

The latest iteration of BMW's perennial sports sedan, the M3, will be set for release in Q1 of 2021. It will undoubtedly give car enthusiasts a compromise of track-optimized performance for your daily drive.

BMW Alpina B7

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/RoCars

We've reviewed both the Alpina B6 (due soon) and the B5 on mReview, and we can say for sure that the upcoming B7 will match the premium and luxurious experience you can get when it comes to Alpinas. It'll arrive in Q1 of 2021 with a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 capable of hitting 590bhp and 800Nm of torque.

Lexus ES

PHOTO: Lexus

This upcoming release will be the facelifted version of the current Lexus ES. The latest generation will return with its 203hp In-Line 4 and eight-speed direct-shift automatic transmission. It will be made available in Q4 of 2021.

Lexus LS

PHOTO: Lexus

Lexus’ flagship luxury sedan, the LS, is due for a Q2 release. Initially announced in July 2020, we can't wait to see the overall improvements and heightened sense of luxury the LS will bring to the table.

Mercedes Benz C-Class

PHOTO: Mercedes Benz

Rumour has it that an all-new C-Class model will be announced soon and might arrive on our shores in Q4 of 2021. So watch out for it!

SUVs:

Audi e-Tron Sportback

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Cars Garage

If Mercedes has the GLE Coupe, what's the Audi version of it but as an EV? The e-Tron Sportback of course! It has the SUV quality of spaciousness and sleek elegance of a coupe. The best part? It runs on electricity. It is set to arrive in Q2 of 2021.

Bentley Bentayga Speed

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Automoho

It's dubbed the world's fastest SUV because it can complete the century sprint in 3.9 seconds. The Bentayga Speed is the most powerful variant in Bentley's SUV line, hence the name. Not surprising since it produces 626bhp and 900Nm of torque. If you can afford it, you'll have to continue waiting as its arrival is still TBA.

BMW iX

PHOTO: bmwblog

Official photos for the BMW iX were released in November last year and showcased BMW's latest all-electric compact SUV. It comes with their new grill design like the ones seen on the 2021 4 Series, M3, and M4. It should arrive in Q4 of 2021.

Honda HR-V

PHOTO: Honda

PHV drivers, this is your cue to get excited. A new Vezel is on its way this year. Although the main specs and arrival date is TBA, the 2021 HR-V will include a 1.5-litre intelligent-Multi Mode Drive (i-MMD) powerplant.

Hyundai Palisade

PHOTO: paultan.org

The Palisade coming in Q1 of 2021 will be Hyundai's flagship that showcases luxury with its features and spacious interior offering up to eight seats to passengers. The Palisade also packs power with its 3.8-litre V6 engine that produces 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet torque.

Lexus UX EV

PHOTO: Lexus

The release of Lexus' first EV will be sometime in Q2 of 2021. The UX EV or UX 300e is the first wave of Lexus' global electrification brand strategy. The UX EV vehicle performance looks to bring superb control and sleekness while driving, making it enjoyable.

Mercedes EQC

PHOTO: Mercedes Benz

The EQC is the first member of Mercedes’ electric car EQ lineup that will arrive in Q2 of 2021. The EQC is a fully electric compact luxury SUV powered by two electric motors that combines and produces 300Kw. Fun fact, the car was featured in the Netflix Korean Hit, Start-Up.

Peugeot 3008

PHOTO: peugeotpromotion

Peugeot is releasing a newly facelifted 3008 in Q1 of 2021 with expected new body colours and updated driving aids with a newly developed i-Cockpit digital instrument cluster.

Toyota Harrier

PHOTO: Toyota

The latest Toyota Harrier is expected to arrive in Q2 of 2021 and receives subtle styling tweaks. The Japanese brand's New Global Architecture platform offers a highly rigid body with a low centre of gravity.

MPVs:

Honda Odyssey

PHOTO: Honda

Honda's MPV Odyssey will come in Q1 of 2021, powered by a 2.4 litre naturally aspirated engine complementing with its spacious interior.

Coupes:

Audi R8

PHOTO: Audiusa

The ever so sexy Audi flagship, the R8, will be touching our shores in Q2 of 2021. Sporting updated design elements and a fresh suspension setup, it'll also be the first time Singapore will be getting a taste of it in rear-wheel drive.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

PHOTO: BMW

The 2 Series Gran Coupe is still TBA at the moment, so we're still waiting patiently for BMW. But the German Marquee is set to expand its premium compact offerings with this car.

BMW M4 Competition Coupe

PHOTO: shop.bmw

Released at the same time last year as the M3 and 4 Series, the M4 Competition Coupe is powered by the same uprated 3.0-litre turbocharged engine as the M3 which produces 503bhp and 650Nm of torque. Coming to Singapore in Q1 of 2021.

Jaguar F-type

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Carchannel

The new F-Type by Jaguar has received a few changes, giving it a sporty design and will come with a 2.0-litre turbocharged Ingenium engine. The F-Type will arrive in Singapore in Q1 of 2021.

To wrap it up, 2021 looks like a good year for releases with the emergence of EVs for many car brands and updated versions of popular car models along with the constant addition of new tech.

Even though daily commuting may have dropped dramatically last year due to lockdown, people still need and want cars.

Let us know which of the upcoming cars you are excited about, and we might just do an mReview of those cars.

This article was first published in Motorist.