The updated Jaguar F-TYPE is now available in Singapore

One of the most beautiful sports cars from Jaguar has been updated with a perfectly sculpted front end and new tail lights among various other changes.

The new Jaguar F-TYPE is now available in Singapore, looking more beautiful than ever with its elegant and assertive design taken up a notch higher.

With such a pretty inspiration, no wonder the F-TYPE turned out to be such a stunner. PHOTO: Jaguar Singapore

The F-TYPE introduced in 2013 was widely considered as the spiritual successor to the E-Type, a car that was revered by many and known as the most beautiful car ever made.

Today, Jaguar has taken the F-TYPE's award-winning design and further evolved it with a focus on even greater purity and discipline to the perfectly-sculpted form.



The new front end manages to improve upon the already sleek design, looking sharper and wider, delivering even more visual impact and presence than before.

A pair of super-slim headlights adorns the front of the new F-TYPE. PHOTO: Jaguar Singapore

The super-slim headlights with subtly updated signature Calligraphy J daytime running lights and sweeping direction indicators blend perfectly into the new clamshell bonnet. Completed with a subtly enlarged grille, there's no mistake - the new F-TYPE is more dramatic than ever.



Trace along the muscular rear haunches on the F-TYPE and you'll get to the rear, where a pair of new slender tail lights with an unmistakeable LED chicane signature inspired by the



On the inside, traditional Jaguar craftsmanship combines with rich contemporary materials such as Windsor Leather and satin-finish Noble Chrome to create a classy, driver focused interior.

The 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display is one of the first updates you'll notice in the interior. PHOTO: Jaguar Singapore

In place of the original F-TYPE's analogue tachometer and speedometer, is a 12.3-inch high-definition Interactive Driver Display that offers a choice of different display modes, with a large central rev counter being the default - truly befitting of a sports car.



The Touch Pro infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is also equipped as standard, with software-over-the-air functionality where future software updates can be made without the need to visit a retailer.



Lightweight slimline seats combine an ergonomically-optimised form with outstanding comfort, further enhanced by heating and cooling options. There are two seats available, with the Sport seats equipped on the F-TYPE and F-TYPE R-Dynamic models, while the R and First Edition models come standard with the Performance seat that has more pronounced support at shoulder height.



The new Jaguar F-TYPE is available with a range of powerful, responsive engines that includes four and eight-cylinder options with outputs ranging from 296bhp to 567bhp. All engine options are matched to eight-speed automatic transmissions with full manual control using either the SportShift gear selector or the steering wheel-mounted paddles.

The 2.0-litre turbocharged engine propels the elegant coupe to 100km/h in merely 5.7 seconds! PHOTO: Jaguar Singapore

Drivers can expect the distinctive crackle and pop on overrun that is synonymous with the F-TYPE, with sounds meticulously tuned to suit the distinctive character of each model. All exhaust systems are also equipped with highly efficient, close-coupled particulate filters to ensure that every F-TYPE meets the most stringent emissions regulations worldwide.

The updated F-TYPE is available with two design and equipment lines at launch. PHOTO: Jaguar Singapore

At launch, the Jaguar F-TYPE is available in one engine variant with two design and equipment lines: R-Dynamic and First Edition. The latter features refinements such as the Exterior Design Pack in contemporary Dorchester Grey, 20-inch wheels in Gloss Technical Grey with Diamond-Turned finish as well as various interior pieces such as an Engine Spin centre console finisher with First Edition branding.



Both the R-Dynamic and First Edition are powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 296bhp and 400Nm of torque. Power is transmitted via an eight-speed automatic gearbox to the rear wheels, allowing the F-TYPE to complete the century sprint in merely 5.7 seconds.



The F-TYPE R, powered by a 567bhp supercharged V8, enhanced chassis and intelligent all-wheel drive system is currently available on indent basis only.

Car Model Price as of press time (inclusive of COE) Jaguar F-TYPE Coupe 2.0 R-Dynamic (A) $342,999 Jaguar F-TYPE Coupe 2.0 First Edition (A) $377,999

This article was first published in sgCarMart.