US First Lady Jill Biden's fishnet tights cause a stir - trolls say she looks 'trashy', others 'would buy a pair in a heartbeat'

US First Lady Jill Biden is making headlines for her choice of, of all things, legwear.

The wife of US President Joe Biden has been on the road as part of the Help is Here cross-country tour to promote the Biden administration US$1.9 trillion ($2.5 trillion) plan to boost the US economy.

On April 1, she landed at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland after a trip to California, clad in a black tailored jacket paired with a black skirt, black ankle boots and a pair of fishnet tights with criss-cross detailing.

Some online trolls criticised the First Lady for trying too hard and looking “trashy” and “embarrassing” given her age, but in spite of those naysayers, Biden, 69, managed to pull off the killer look with aplomb.

It was certainly a bold choice for Biden, who showed that even a simple accessory like a pair of tights can completely transform a relatively simple and conservative outfit.

One thing is for certain: sales of patterned tights are likely to experience a mini bump in the US.

PHOTO: Reuters

“I don’t know where Jill Biden found those patterned tights but I like them and would buy a pair in a heartbeat,” read a Twitter post. Another user wrote, “I hope that Jill Biden is ordering about 30 more pairs of those patterned tights.”.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.