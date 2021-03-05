V charging points in Singapore: LTA details expansion measures

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has revealed further details regarding plans to accelerate the deployment of electric vehicle (EV) charging points in Singapore.

As announced in Budget 2021, the Government plans to have 60,000 charging points in Singapore by 2030, with 40,000 of them in public carparks. The remaining 20,000 are to be in private carparks.

These measures will support the target to cease all new diesel car and taxi registrations by 2025.

Their implementation will be led by a new National Electric Vehicle Centre (NEVC), which will be set up under LTA.

A large part of these measures includes having eight EV-ready towns by 2025. These towns are: Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong West, Punggol, Queenstown, Sembawang and Tengah.

LTA aims to have all towns EV-ready in the 2030s.

For existing non-landed private residences, LTA will introduce the EV Common Charger Grant (ECCG) to kickstart the expansion of shared charging infrastructure.

The ECCG will co-fund the installation of 2000 chargers in non-landed private residences between July 2021 and December 2023, subject to a cap.

LTA will administer the grant, and will release more details in the second quarter of 2021.

Also, all new HDB carparks will cater sufficient electrical capacity to support EV slow charging for 15 percent of their car parking lots, and install a minimum number of chargers in these lots.

This requirement will be imposed on new private buildings, as well as existing buildings undergoing major redevelopment, in due course.

