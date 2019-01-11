Vegan burgers vs meat burgers: Which are better for you?

Anthony Wan Yuec Ho attempted to give up eating meat but failed. He said he is "weak-minded".

"It [is] literally because there isn't enough choice for vegetarianism," the 36-year-old Hong Kong-based civil engineer said. Mushroom-based burgers and "bland" Buddhist vegetarian fare simply didn't satisfy his appetite for meat, he explained.

He became a "flexitarian", eating mostly plant-based foods and having animal products in moderation. And now, included in his diet are some of the latest entrants into the plant-based meat market, such as burgers from Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, and Right Treat's OmniPork mince.

He eats these new meat substitutes about twice a month and feels he is not compromising on taste thanks to such items. "The Beyond burger tastes nice. The Impossible [burger] … tastes like meat but it lacks the texture," he said.

The trend towards plant-based substitutes has piqued Wan's interest in lab-cultured meat, where the meat is "grown" from animal cells, from companies including Just, Memphis Meat and Mosa Meat.

"It's not out yet, but they did a double blind test with some professional chef and they couldn't tell the difference … I haven't tried it but really want to."

Trendy faux meats are all the rage, including in Hong Kong. US-based Impossible Foods, which offers its product in more than 10,000 restaurants in the United States, had its first international launch in Hong Kong, one of the largest per capita meat-consuming markets in Asia, last year.