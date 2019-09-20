Vegetable chips more unhealthy than potato chips, Hong Kong watchdog warns

Deep-fried vegetable chips could be more unhealthy than potato chips as they contained twice the amount of a carcinogen found in overcooked food, the Hong Kong consumer rights watchdog said on Monday.

The Consumer Council cited results from 27 samples surveyed by consumer rights groups in 10 European countries, noting that while only some products were available locally and might have different recipes, the study was "helpful" to gain more insight into acrylamide.

"Categorically, the research allows consumers to know more about the carcinogen. That's why the council decided to publish a summary of the findings," the watchdog said in its latest issue of Choice Magazine.

"Vegetables are often considered a healthy food but the survey findings showed that in light of deep-frying, grilling and baking, they can generate carcinogen in an amount higher than potato chips. Consumers should be more alert," it added.

Acrylamide is an odourless, white, crystalline organic solid. As a chemical ingredient, it is widely used in paper, textile and plastic industries, particularly in producing gel.

In 1994, the International Agency for Research on Cancer evaluated acrylamide as "probably carcinogenic to humans".

In 2003, studies conducted by Hong Kong's Food and Environmental Hygiene Department found that high levels of acrylamide were present in snacks such as chips and biscuits.

Longer cooking at high temperatures could contribute to the generation of acrylamide, the studies also showed.

In 2017, the European Union set up benchmark levels of acrylamide in food for safety regulations that went into force in April. But the benchmark for vegetable chips has yet to be determined.