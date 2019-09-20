Vegetable chips more unhealthy than potato chips, Hong Kong watchdog warns

Deep-fried vegetable chips could be more unhealthy than potato chips as they contained twice the amount of a carcinogen found in overcooked food, the Hong Kong consumer rights watchdog said on Monday.
The Consumer Council cited results from 27 samples surveyed by consumer rights groups in 10 European countries, noting that while only some products were available locally and might have different recipes, the study was "helpful" to gain more insight into acrylamide.
"Categorically, the research allows consumers to know more about the carcinogen. That's why the council decided to publish a summary of the findings," the watchdog said in its latest issue of Choice Magazine.
"Vegetables are often considered a healthy food but the survey findings showed that in light of deep-frying, grilling and baking, they can generate carcinogen in an amount higher than potato chips. Consumers should be more alert," it added.
Acrylamide is an odourless, white, crystalline organic solid. As a chemical ingredient, it is widely used in paper, textile and plastic industries, particularly in producing gel.
In 1994, the International Agency for Research on Cancer evaluated acrylamide as "probably carcinogenic to humans".
In 2003, studies conducted by Hong Kong's Food and Environmental Hygiene Department found that high levels of acrylamide were present in snacks such as chips and biscuits.
Longer cooking at high temperatures could contribute to the generation of acrylamide, the studies also showed.
In 2017, the European Union set up benchmark levels of acrylamide in food for safety regulations that went into force in April. But the benchmark for vegetable chips has yet to be determined.
According to the findings cited by the council, consumer rights organisers in 10 European countries surveyed the amount of acrylamide in food products such as potato chips, vegetable chips, biscuits, bread, baby goods, breakfast cereals and coffees. The number of samples for each food type ranged from six for instant coffee to 107 for biscuits and waffles. The average amount of acrylamide in 104 samples of potato chips was found to be 457 micrograms per kilogram, while in 27 samples of vegetable chips, it was as high as 1,121mcg/kg, or nearly 2½ times that of the former. Two outstanding samples of vegetable chips had as much as 3,000 and 4,900mcg/kg of acrylamide. The benchmark level of acrylamide in potato chips is 750mcg/kg, while that in baby foods is only 40mcg/kg, according to EU standards. The Consumer Council said it preferred not to identify brands or reveal which of the vegetable chip samples were available in Hong Kong as they might come from a different manufacturer even if they carried the same name. The council called on Hong Kong authorities to scrutinise international studies of carcinogens in food and consider following the EU practice of establishing a set of safety levels. Hong Kong's Centre for Food Safety launched the second population-based food consumption survey last April, which would cover intake of acrylamide and its potential health risk. The data for this has not been released. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
This article was first published in South China Morning Post.