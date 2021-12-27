From Venice, pioneer of quarantine against disease, to Seville and Marseilles, former isolation hospitals to visit and even stay in

To arrive in Venice by train is to enter through the city's back door, although the exit from the station's drab interior straight onto a Grand Canal bustling with waterborne traffic and lined with palazzi in ochre, cream and pink is a coup de theâtre that few other destinations can match.

But Venice was always meant to be entered by ship, looking as it did outward down the Adriatic to its coastal colonies in what are now Croatia, Albania and Greece, and beyond to the vast Mediterranean trading network that was the source of its wealth.

From the 15th century, its front door was the tiny island of Lazzaretto Nuovo, where ships arriving from the East were required to unload their cargoes and crew.

If seafaring brought profits it also brought the plague, which in successive waves from the 6th century killed tens of millions across Europe.

Although Venice had already built the world's first lazaretto, or isolation hospital, in 1423, the facility that covered most of Lazzaretto Nuovo from 1468 was intended to prevent plague from reaching the city in the first place.

In terms of keeping the disease of the day out, it was 15th century Venice's equivalent of Hong Kong's Penny's Bay Quarantine Centre.

An earlier version of PPE worn by plague doctors is displayed on the tiny Venetian island of Lazzaretto Nuovo, in Italy, where, from the 15th century, merchants arriving from the East were required to quarantine along with their goods. PHOTO: Peter Neville-Hadley

The city was the pioneer of a coordinated response to infectious disease, including disinfection, social distancing and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), in which much of our current efforts against Covid-19 have their origins.

It was the source of the word "quarantine" - the 40 days, or quaranta giorni , of compulsory isolation at the Lazzaretto Nuovo.

Across Europe, the increasing need for Covid-19 documentation to enter cafes, restaurants or museums is an echo of these early efforts, and assorted plague-related monuments including other lazarettos now draw crowds despite the original desire to keep people apart.

Venice is more than the bustling streets between the Rialto Bridge and St Mark's Square. The Venetian lagoon holds about 60 islands, and to take a trip out by vaporetto (water bus) to the Lazzaretto Nuovo is to discover a more peaceful side to the former republic.

The island's warehouse is the third largest historic building in Venice and was once the centre of a self-sufficient community of the quarantined and those who supervised them.

Staff shifted goods from boats to the warehouse, and fumigated those wares with smoke from burning juniper and rosemary.

The merchants lodged in little houses that once lined the compound's perimeter wall.

Those temporarily resident whiled away their 40 days by "blogging", writing still-visible diaries in red paint on the warehouse's pale interior walls that discuss political events such as the election of a new doge (Venetian ruler) in 1585, or that curse those among them thought tight-fisted or gossipy. Scrawled trademarks indicated ownership of the goods piled beneath them.

Bored merchants, quarantined on the tiny Venetian island of Lazzaretto Nuovo in the 16th-century, “blogged” on the walls of the warehouse where their goods were stored after disinfection. PHOTO: Peter Neville-Hadley

The 100-metre-long building, once perforated with arches designed to bring sterilising sunlight and fresh air to piles of cottons and silks, is now a museum of plague-related materials and archaeological finds made on the island.

The 15th-century warehouse on Venice’s Lazzaretto Nuovo is now a museum of the plague outbreaks that it was created to prevent, as well as displays of local archaeological finds. PHOTO: Peter Neville-Hadley

On Saturdays from April to October, the lazaretto is accessible by guided tour, the fees paid contributing to a non-profit restoration of the site by the local Ekos Club and the Venice branch of the Archeoclub d'Italia.

A peaceful walk around the island's kilometre-long coastline offers views to the snow-capped Dolomites and the spires of Venice.

Two stubby, thick-walled towers once held some of the republic's gunpowder stocks, and the foundations of a church show its unexpectedly tiny size. But the intention was that congregations should be kept to safely small numbers.

"In the 15th century no one knew anything about plague," says Ekos volunteer Claudio Del Monte. "They tried to separate people, and to understand the workings of the plague, as we did in the first two months of Covid-19. History repeats itself."

The plague is a bacterium, Yersinia pestis , named for the physician who first isolated it, during a Hong Kong epidemic in 1894, and it requires a vector for transmission.

"First," explains Kyle Harper, in the recently published Plagues Upon the Earth, "the disease quickly and quietly burns through the local population of black rats, and as their numbers plunge, desperate fleas deign to drink human blood. When they do so, the bacteria start to circulate in human populations."

But Covid-19 is a virus, often spread through aerosols caused by sneezing. Yet when plague infection moves to the lungs, it can also be transmitted in the same way, making social distancing, disinfection, masking and quarantine equally effective.

The 18th century Venetian libertine Giacomo Casanova describes Italian quarantine in terms that seem strikingly modern.

"I had no idea of landing, owing to the quarantine which is always enforced for any ship or boat coming to Italy from the east. I only went to the parlour of the lazaretto, where, placed behind a grating, you can speak to any person who calls, and who must stand behind another grating placed opposite, at a distance of six feet."

English traveller Alexander Kinglake, crossing the border between the Austro-Hungarian and Ottoman empires in 1835, noted the 21-day quarantine requirement there: "If you dare to break the laws of the quarantine, you will be tried with military haste; the court will scream out your sentence to you from a tribunal some fifty yards off; the priest, instead of gently whispering to you the sweet hopes of religion, will console you at duelling distance, and after that you will find yourself carefully shot, and carelessly buried in the ground of the lazaretto."

Lazarettos were built in many locations. The parliament of the Spanish province of Andalusia is now housed in the palatial former Hospital of the Five Sacred Wounds, perhaps the most outstanding 16th century building remaining in Seville.

Its nine courtyards of high-ceilinged and big-windowed rooms provided precisely the light and ventilation now being recommended for new hospital buildings.

Nearly 27,000 victims of a 17th century pandemic were confined here, of whom more than 90 per cent perished. The difficulty today, however, is not getting out but getting in, through airport-style security.

That achieved, tours pass through a portal of pink and white marble and black jasper to startlingly luxurious marble-floored corridors and courtyards, lined with dizzyingly geometrical Moorish tiling. Nearly 300 slender marble columns mimic the palm trees in lush gardens.

A central church is now the plenary chamber of the parliament, the nave filled with orderly seating, but the magnificent altarpiece, with its three registers of paintings, is still in place behind the speaker's dais.

Gold-bearing galleons from the New World made 16th-century Seville wealthy and helped finance the palatial Hospital of the Five Wounds, now the home of the Andalusian parliament. PHOTO: Peter Neville-Hadley

Perhaps the ultimate in lazaretto luxury is to be found in Marseilles, France, where the modernised former hospital of Hôtel-Dieu, its latest incarnation dating to 1866, is now the very comfortable InterContinental Marseille five-star hotel, many of its high-ceilinged rooms with large and airy furnished balconies.

The hillside location, overlooking the harbour, provides splendid views and also makes the elegant frontage a Marseilles landmark.

The tercentenary of Marseilles' most notorious plague outbreak is commemorated in an exhibition at the city's History Museum (until Jan 30).

Venetian-style measures had long been in place by 1720, with vessels arriving from the East required to declare whether there was rumour of plague or an outbreak in progress at any ports visited.

The Grand-Saint-Antoine arrived from the Levant (modern-day Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Iraq and Palestine) on May 25 that year, bearing nearly 900 bales of cotton, silk and other fabrics.

Although nine people had died on the voyage home, the ship had a clearance certificate from the Italian port of Livorno, doctors claiming that the dead had shown no signs of plague.

The progress of the disastrous plague of 1720 to 1722, which began in Marseilles and went on to kill half the population of Provence, was recorded in many private diaries, displayed 300 years later at the Marseille History Museum. PHOTO: Peter Neville-Hadley

After a 10th man died on May 27, Marseilles authorities ordered the vessel into quarantine, but one of the city's four councillors was an investor in the voyage, and the order was countermanded. The cargo was unloaded that afternoon.

The declarations of arriving captains were written down in neat copperplate by clerks at the dictation of the intendant, but the entry for the Grand-Saint-Antoine, on display at the history museum, is marred by a number of corrections and insertions in irregular handwriting.

Big business seems to have beaten medical advice and, as a consequence, 400,000 people died - nearly half the population of Provence.

On the island of Ratonneau, a short ferry ride out into the bay from Marseilles, is the Caroline Hospital of 1822-28, which was used for quarantine in times of yellow fever.

A pleasant coastal walk from the dock past great cliffs of white stone, the former hospital is undergoing slow repair, having been bombed in 1941.

The 19th-century Caroline Hospital, on the island of Ratonneau, in Marseille’s Frioul archipelago. PHOTO: Peter Neville-Hadley

Its clifftop location, perfect for allowing ventilating winds to do their work, gives views across to the infamous fortified prison of the Chateau d'If, featured in the 1844 adventure novel The Count of Monte Cristo.

In Rome, Italy, the ornate 16th century church of San Marcello al Corso contains what is claimed to be a miraculous crucifix.

During a 16-day procession in 1522, it supposedly caused the plague of that year to abate wherever it was taken. Now found in the fourth chapel on the right, the crucifix is so popular in these pestilential times that many pews are turned to face it rather than San Marcello's main altar.

In March 2020, Pope Francis walked 800 metres down to the church to pray for relief from the coronavirus. But so far, it's Venice's methods that seem more effective in warding off Covid-19.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.