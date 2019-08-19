Village swallowed by rising sea level an eerie tourist draw

Motorboats chug slowly down a canal running between mangrove forests in the village of Bedono, an eco-tourism area on the north coast of the island of Java, Indonesia. From a grove of mangrove trees, ruins of abandoned and partially submerged houses can be seen.

"The area that has now been overgrown with mangroves was once a residential area," says tour guide Aryo Rifai.

As he drives our boat through the eerie scene, Rifai explains that erosion by waves began to undermine Bedono in the 1990s, sinking three hamlets: Senik, Tambaksari and Mondoliko.

The erosion in Bedono is estimated by the country's Maritime Coordinating Ministry to be the most severe on the northern coast of Java. The area affected spans more than 2,000 hectares (eight square miles), and has shifted the coastline 5km (3 miles) inland.

More than 500 families have been forced to evacuate to safer areas. Around 300 hectares of ponds, hundreds of houses, and public facilities such as tombs, roads, bridges and mosques, have all sunk. Once fertile agricultural land was left to be swallowed by mangrove forest.