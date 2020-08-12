Vintage wedding dresses in demand after Princess Beatrice's 1962 taffeta bridal gown - what to look for, and look out for

Call it the Princess Beatrice effect: Following the release of images of the private wedding of Beatrice, a member of the British royal family, to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, global fashion search engine Lyst reported a 297 per cent increase in searches for “vintage wedding dress”.

The princess’ dress, a gown by Norman Hartnell on loan from Queen Elizabeth, was a dreamy concoction of peau de soie taffeta and organza, trimmed with duchess satin and encrusted with diamanté. In 1962, the queen wore it to the London premiere of the David Lean film Lawrence of Arabia.

The queen’s dressmakers Angela Kelly and Stewart Parvin adjusted the dress to the princess’ measurements, added puff sleeves and de-puffed the skirt.

In a time when sustainability and specialness have never been more valued, this old dress felt particularly modern.

While most of us can’t borrow a dress from a ruling monarch, there are possibilities for brides who want to ditch the traditional white meringue in favour of something unique.

Tokyo-born, Australia-based Miho Arai, founder of vintage-inspired swimwear label Myriam, always knew she wanted to wear a vintage dress on her wedding day.

Arai spent time searching vintage shops, as well as her favourite online stores, before she found her dress, at the Etsy store VintageCaf.

“I think, most of all, I fell in love with the lace which is all over the dress. I used to be a lingerie designer so have a big love for lace,” says Arai of her favourite element of the dress. Her advice to fellow brides searching for a vintage dress is to keep your eye on your favourite vintage stores and Etsy pages and move quickly on ones you love.''

''Vintage shopping is so difficult because there is only one item available in stock and in one size. Also, it's almost impossible to find a vintage dress in perfect condition; it might have some stains, tears or need alteration to suit your size.

It’s important to take into account in your wedding plans the time required to alter and fix the dress﻿,” she says.

Miho Arai, founder of vintage-inspired swimwear label Myriam, found her wedding dress at the Etsy store VintageCaf. PHOTO: Miho AraiArai said her favourite element of her wedding dress was the lace. PHOTO: Miho AraiPHOTO: Twitter/CameronDecades

Cameron Silver, founder of the famous Decades vintage store in Los Angeles, says he has noticed a shift around wedding dresses when it comes to sustainability, something the current global pandemic has served to heighten.

“The desire for something sustainable has been part of a consumer shift over the last few years and I do not think it will change post-pandemic.

“I actually believe this unprecedented moment has made people further aware of consuming with a conscience so shopping luxury that has been gently pre-worn will only increase and be celebrated,” he says.

A vintage wedding dress available on Etsy store VintageCaf. Josephine Cafagna, who runs the store, has collected one-off vintage pieces since she was 17. PHOTO: VintageCafDetail from the vintage wedding dress of Arai. PHOTO: VintageCaf

While Decades doesn’t specialise in wedding dresses, the boutique has sold everything from 1930s bias cuts to classic 1950s Christian Dior, ’70s Halston, ’80s Christian Lacroix, and ’90s Chanel, as well as recent designs from the likes of Monique Lhuillier and Rochas.

He encourages brides to think beyond typical “wedding dresses” for their big day.

“Your wedding dress doesn’t have to be an ‘official wedding dress’. A beautiful gown that may not have originally been designed to walk down the aisle may still be exceptional for a bride.''

Also, I sometimes suggest that brides ‘dress their decade’ since certain silhouettes from an era may be particularly flattering to your body type,” he says.

Josephine Cafagna, who runs the popular Etsy store VintageCaf, has collected beautiful one-off vintage pieces, including wedding dresses, since she was 17.

She says the 1930s, one of her favourite eras for dress silhouettes (“the fabrics fall as though they’ve been poured from a jug of cream”), and 1950s are highly sought after at the moment.

“[The] ‘30s because of their fluid, body-hugging nature or the all lace style, which is also popular but quite rare. Brides are, since the wedding of Princess Beatrice, looking for similar ‘50s fit and flare-style dresses – cinched at the waist then falling to a full gathered skirt,” she says.

Cafagna restores vintage and antique pieces too, believing the craftsmanship of previous eras is rarely found now.

“I love giving them a new life. The quality of well-made vintage garments, along with the fabric used, is far superior to modern fashion. It’s just too expensive to replicate the workmanship of such dresses.''

''Only the top couture houses make such quality hand-stitched garments,” she says.

Detail from Arai’s vintage wedding dress. She always knew she wanted to wear a vintage dress on her wedding day. PHOTO: VintageCafA vintage wedding dress available on Etsy store VintageCaf. Cafagna says the 1930s is one of her favourite eras for dress silhouettes. PHOTO: VintageCaf

She advises brides looking for the perfect vintage dress to ask lots of questions, especially when buying online, and to make sure you know your exact measurements.

If a dress is too big it can be altered, but you should never buy a dress that is too small. The same goes for a dress with holes, which are difficult to repair.

You should expect to pay several hundred dollars for alterations.

Ultimately, it’s worth remembering this motto from Silver: “The most important thing to remember is ‘it’s chic to repeat’, and wearing something vintage is extremely cool and great for the environment.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.