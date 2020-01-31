Visiting Hong Kong amid China coronavirus outbreak: What to do

Is it safe to travel to Hong Kong? And what should travellers expect if they already have plans in place to visit the city?

The coronavirus outbreak has infected more than 6,000 people and led to more than 130 deaths, and those figures are expected to increase in coming days.

Most of the cases are in mainland China, but there are confirmed cases around the world, including eight reported cases in Hong Kong, most of them people who have been in the city of Wuhan, the centre of the outbreak.

Hong Kong schools have been closed until February 17 and workers have been told to work from home in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

For now, there is no official warning against travel to Hong Kong. The UK Foreign Office says that those travelling to Hong Kong "should comply with any additional screening measures put in place by the Hong Kong authorities".

However, it advises against all but essential travel to Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital city, while the Hong Kong government is cutting cross-border travel to and from mainland China, and reducing flights by half.

Travellers at the West Kowloon terminus of the high-speed rail line to China. Train services have been suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

British Airways is offering full refunds for passengers booked to fly to mainland China and Hong Kong up to February 23. Cathay Pacific is offering refunds for flights to mainland China if they were booked before January 25.

Make sure you know the terms and conditions of your ticket. Hong Kong-based travel agent Brian Wong says refunds will depend on the fare base and the airline's cancellation policy.

The Star Ferry across Victoria Harbour and the Peak Tram are still running, as they are considered public transport. But many attractions are closed – best go shopping instead, a hotel concierge says. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"Refunds depend on the sourcing. If you bought your ticket from a travel agent, you need to ask the agent. If you bought from the airline you need to speak to the airline - some are non-refundable. The virus is now spread all over the world, every city is in danger," says Wong.