The voice: Why we sound like we do and other fascinating facts

To speak, to communicate abstract and complex ideas, is a uniquely human trait. The vocal cords that allow this are in the voice box, or – to give it its correct medical name – larynx, a part of the respiratory system.

The organ in the top of the neck is involved not only in producing sound, but breathing and protecting the trachea against food aspiration (choking). The larynx houses the vocal folds and manipulates pitch and volume.

The second-century Greek physician Galen was the first to describe it as the “first and supremely most important instrument of the voice”.

The 5cm-long tube made of cartilage sits between the pharynx and the trachea. The vocal cords are two bands of muscle that form a “V” inside it.

When we breathe, the vocal cords relax and air moves through the space between them without making a sound. When we talk, it’s our tongue, lips and teeth that are responsible for shaping the words and forming the sound, and the vocal cords tighten and move closer together.

Air from the lungs is forced between them which makes them vibrate, which is what gives sound to our speech – our voice. Whispering is talking without using the vocal cords.

When you change the sound of your voice – when you mimic an accent, say – you’re still just using your tongue and teeth and lips and the roof of your mouth, you’re just using them differently, hence the different sound.

Think of your vocal cords as a unique musical instrument; according to Ingo Titze, director of the US National Centre for Voice and Speech at the University of Utah, it would be impossible to create an instrument that could mimic what human vocal cords do.

Ever wondered why inhaling helium gas makes us speak in high-pitched tones? Dr David Ho, a specialist in otolaryngology, head and neck surgery in Hong Kong explains that helium is lighter than air, so it travels faster, which is why our pitch sounds higher. The actual vibration of our vocal cords remains the same.

What would do the opposite to helium and lower the tone of our voices? Simple, Ho says: “Heavy gases like sulphur hexafluoride.”

So if inhaling gases can affect our pitch temporarily, what affects the tone of a boy’s pitch permanently – when their voices break?

Eric Tang Chi-ho is a specialist in otorhinolaryngology, or ear, nose and throat diseases, at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Before puberty, the vocal cords for boys are short and thin and the larynx is small, says Dr Eric Tang Chi-ho, a specialist in otorhinolaryngology, or ear, nose and throat diseases, at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. “This results in a higher pitch.

As he goes through puberty, the larynx grows and the vocal cords lengthen and thicken, resulting in lower pitch. Boys may experience this phonation break, or pitch break, for a couple of months until the larynx finishes growing.”

This explains how their tone can change mid-sentence from high to low – which they find embarrassing and their siblings find hilarious.

What about people who can’t talk – what’s wrong with their voice box? Often nothing. As Tang says: “There are many causes for mutism, including developmental and neurological, organic, or psychological causes.” Selective mutism, adds Ho, “is usually not a vocal cord problem. It is usually a psychological one”.

Occasionally, “medical conditions that affect the structure of the voice box could result in aphonia – the term I prefer to use”, says Tang – such as a vocal cord palsy because of stroke . Sometimes congenital malformations affect the voice box, as can surgery complications affecting vocal cord movements, adds Ho.

Having cancer of the larynx and removing the cords will also obviously affect the voice, says Tang. Cancer is the most worrisome condition to affect the voice box, Ho says, and adds that smoking and heavy drinking are risk factors.

Like many parts of our bodies, the vocal cords are vulnerable to repeated trauma because of voice misuse, says Tang.

This can cause the formation of vocal cord nodules, or cysts, and vocal cord polyps - fluid-filled swellings of the cords, such as Reinke’s oedema, which are often caused by smoking. Gastroesophageal reflux can also cause inflammation of the vocal cords and surrounding tissues.

Ingo Titze is the director of the US National Centre for Voice and Speech at the University of Utah. PHOTO: University of Utah

Any problem with the voice box or vocal cords, even if relatively minor, can have a devastating impact on the lives of those who depend on their voices for a living – singers, actors, teachers. These people must take particular care of their voices, warns Ho, “and practise ‘vocal hygiene’.

That is, make sure they drink lots of fluid, don’t overuse the voice, no shouting as it traumatises the vocal cords, [and] treat any reflux with urgency.”

They should also make a habit of visiting an ear, nose and throat specialist to check on their vocal cords, he advises, just as a sports professional would seek support from a physiotherapist.

That’s because professional singers work hard to develop their singing power the way athletes train for their sport. So while British singer Adele ’s vocal cords were probably not much different from yours at birth, she’s trained them, her diaphragm, and her lungs to produce the power unleashed when she sings.

Five fascinating facts about the voice

Researchers at the US National Centre for Voice and Speech suggest that singing is a right-hemisphere brain function, whereas speaking is left-hemisphere dominant. This is why some victims of stroke, unable to speak, can still sing. It’s also why some singers stutter in conversation, but not in song.

Conversational voice is about 60 decibels (dBA). The loudest human voice, according to Guinness World Records, belongs to British teaching assistant Jill Drake. Her scream of 129 dBA was equivalent to noise levels at an AC/DC rock concert, and louder than a jackhammer.

The most complex language to articulate is spoken mostly in Botswana. It has 112 distinct sounds (English, by comparison, has just 40). Part of the Khoisan language group, it is also known as !Xóõ or !Xuun and is spoken by around 3,000 people in Southern Africa.

One of the most basic sounds vocal cords make is “zzz”. Feel this yourself by placing your palm on your throat and saying “sssssszzzzzz”. You should be able to feel the vibrations of the z sound and the softness of the s.

Vocal cords vibrate hundreds of thousands of times a second.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.