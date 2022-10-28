Wanderfolk: Relaxing stays in Vietnam, luxury dinning packages for Phuket and new hotels in Japan

As the year-end creeps up on us, hotels and resorts are upping their hospitality game, fluffing up their pillows and preparing to welcome you to with exciting new packages. Between hotel openings, excursion deals and new experiences, find your ideal holiday in our monthly travel news feature.

We'll meet you by the lagoon in Danang

A successful holiday is a restful one. If it brings you a step closer to nature, that's the perfect icing on the cake.

InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort has unveiled two new One-Bedroom Spa Lagoon Villas that appear afloat above a lagoon in a hidden valley. Surrounded by lush rainforest, the wellness-focused sanctuaries, boasting a separate spa treatment room with a steam room, sauna and couples' massage tables, come with a 60-minute in-villa massage for two.

The outdoor deck is nothing short of stunning either with plenty of space for alfresco dining, and an open-air Jacuzzi with spectacular views. Check in and delve in a zen ambiance now with rates starting from US$922 (S$1,297) per night.

InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort is located at Bai Bac, SonTra Peninsula, Danang, 550000, Vietnam.

A seamless travel itinerary

Booking.com and Asia's leading travel and experiences platform Klook, have joined hands to make travelling a whole lot easier. Connect to an even greater range of attractions and things to do, all instantly bookable in a couple of taps on Booking.com.

On the platform, a plethora of Klook experiences in over 175 cities of Asia and Oceania await. Similar to Booking.com's partnerships with other organisations like Musement and Viator, travellers will now have the convenience of arranging every element of their trip in one go - from finding the right flight, to renting a car, arranging a local tour and booking the perfect stay.

Book your travel attractions here.

What is a vacation without food?

No vacation is complete without good food, and the folks at The Slate, Phuket know that. The seafront resort has introduced a new 'Gastronomic Adventure' package with mouth-watering meals and perks that include complimentary airport transfers and spa discounts.

The party starts from the moment you enter your Suite or Pool Villa with a complimentary bottle of bubbly. In addition to daily tantalising breakfasts at Tin Mine, look forward to lunch or dinner at the award-winning Thai restaurant Black Ginger - accessible only by a wooden raft - and Rivet, which offers flame-kissed flavours of their open-fired grill. Wash it down with a glass of wine, sparkling wine, beer or other soft drinks on the house.

The Slate, Phuket is located at Nai Yang Beach 116 Moo 1, Sakhu, Thalang Phuket 83110, Thailand.

Need for speed in Japan

Got a petrolhead in your pack? Now the whole family can enjoy the trip thanks to the debut of Fuji Speedway Hotel in Shizuoka, Japan.

Blending motorsports with hospitality, the concept is the first in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. Take in the abundant nature and stellar views of Mount Fuji straight from your private balcony, while the unique racing circuit heats up the premises with cars speeding by. You'll find the on-site Fuji Motor Sports Museum showcasing era-defining racing cars.

Foodies will also be able to appreciate the gastronomic fare at Trofeo, an all-day Italian trattoria, Robata Oyama, an interactive Japanese dining experience with premium ingredients and the speakeasy-style Bar 4563.

Fuji Speedway Hotel is located at 645 Omika, Oyama-cho, Sunto-gun, Shizuoka, Japan, 410-1308.

Trip.com celebrates anniversary with new campaign

One of the top ten most downloaded online travel agent applications, Trip.com is a household name these days. The international platform is marking its fifth anniversary with a 'Hi Five World!' campaign that coincide with the mega 11.11 and Black Friday sales to bring you competitive local deals and discounts.

In Asia, look forward to one-for-one ticket deals in Hong Kong, up to 50 per cent off deals in Japan, daily hotel and flight offers in Thailand, a villa lottery draw in Vietnam, and crazy hour flash sales in Singapore. In its raft of global offers, expect flight giveaways in Australia and New Zealand.

Score your travel deals here.

