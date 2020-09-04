Want to dress like Blackpink? Each girl's personal style analysed

Blackpink dropped their collaborative track Ice Cream with Selena Gomez last week and fans are still going wild over the music video. Ice Cream became the second fastest music video ever to hit 100 million YouTube views in less than 48 hours, outdone only by Blackpink’s last drop, How You Like That.

What caught the eye of many were the outfits that the girls wore in the video, a mix of whimsical and luxe. Kitschy-cute is super popular right now and Blackpink have managed to blend brand pieces with teen trends for a look uniquely them.

Accessories were mostly over the top, with the girls sporting fun pieces such as a candy ring from Korean brand Mikshimai, which recalls the sort of childhood sweet treat you could buy from the corner shop.

In keeping with the sweet theme, the girls also sported adorable gummy bear earrings and oversized hair clips and bows in their hair. In true Blackpink fashion, the girls also piled on thousands of dollars’ worth of high-end jewellery such as Dior brooches and Bulgari necklaces.

In the video, the girls have stuck close to the “High Teen” style that’s sweeping South Korea, and both Rosé and Jennie wear adorable coordinated sets – with chunky headbands for added preppiness.

1. Jennie

Jennie’s offstage style is a mix of casual pieces and items from her favourite luxury brand, Chanel. Although being the global ambassador for the fashion house does influence her fashion choices, she says she has loved the brand since she was a child and often borrowed her mother’s Chanel items.

This inspiration perhaps explains why Jennie incorporates vintage Chanel pieces in her day-to-day wear. Even in the music video for Ice Cream, Jennie sports a vintage Chanel waist pouch and hand warmer.

While the girls demonstrate the uniformity typical in girl group outfits, Blackpink stands out from other K-pop bands with each girl’s outfit having a twist of their own personal style in it. Here’s a breakdown of the four members’ fashion personalities.

Jennie’s personal style is comfortable and feminine and has little touches of her childlike personality, something that her fans love.

Every bag she sports, be it a casual tote or the latest Chanel arm candy, is adorned with an adorable oversized key ring or two.

Jennie also enjoys wearing pastel silk scrunchies in her hair or on her wrist as a bracelet. For days in the practice room, she is often seen in huge T-shirts and printed socks, while informal outings call for something a little more structured – crop tops and jeans or a long skirt.

2. Lisa

Lisa pairs a Bulgari necklace with a sporty corset top with puffy sleeves in the Ice Cream music video. PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Blackpink

Lisa’s style on stage leans towards experimental-sporty and stylists dress her in huge fur jackets or technical wear. Her model-like frame and exotic doll-like features allow her to pull these looks off easily. In Ice Cream, she was given the most different outfit: a sporty corset top with puffy sleeves from Diy By Panida.

Lisa’s style offstage is a different story, and she brings out her softer side with classic wear. She often carries satchels, usually from Celine or Bulgari – brands she represents. Lisa is very fond of jeans and fitted trousers paired with feminine tops.

Her looks are elegant and classic, and a great mix of solid colours and clean lines.

She is also an avid photographer and artist, which she loves bringing out in her fashion choices. Her overall look can lean towards vintage, and she makes great use of jackets to bring some structure to her outfits, complementing one of her greatest features: her shoulders.

3. Jisoo

Jisoo is given the most conventional and girliest looks of all four girls on stage. PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Blackpink

Jisoo’s style screams girl next door, something consistent both on and offstage. She is given the most conventional and girliest looks of all four girls, perhaps because her physical appearance hews the most to the typical beauty standards in South Korea.

She often sports knitwear such as cardigans, and favours headpieces like hats and hairbands.

Jisoo, looking like a sweeter version of Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl, often looks like she’s stepped out of the US TV show. She favours textures in what she wears – knits, tweed and pleats, as well as bright colours.

Her penchant for hats is evident in the Ice Cream music video, where she sports a netted beret from Dior, a brand she endorses.

That doesn’t mean that Jisoo is dressed up all the time – she is known for her bubbly and easy-going personality, something that shines through when she chooses to dress down. She still manages to make something like a large T-shirt look good by pairing it with a cardigan and boots.

Then again, she could go out in sweats and still look gorgeous.

4. Rosé

Rosé’s style is the current goal of every teen girl – too feminine, yet brings out all her best assets, including her snatched waist. In the music video, she wears a crop top paired with a skirt, flattering her figure.

Off duty, Rosé tends to wear a simple white crop tee and a funky, sporty printed bandage skirt. She always looks fashionable yet not like she’s trying too hard.

Rosé also often wears her crop tops with cargo pants or mom jeans, bringing a touch of tomboy to her outfits while still somehow looking 100 per cent feminine – something that’s not easy to pull off.

When Rosé does girlie she goes all out. She wears comfortable maxi dresses offstage and rocks a killer mini when performing. It’s the small details that she adds to the outfit that pull them together: tiny gold initial pendants for a touch of delicacy and pulling her hair back into a half-up style.

Many male fans often comment they would love for their girlfriends to dress like Rosé.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.