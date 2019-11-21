Want to go to a K-pop concert in Korea? It's trickier than you think

Travelling to South Korea is the best way to get your fix of K-pop but scoring tickets might be a tad tricky. The best way is to get the help of your friendly fan networks.

The good news is, if you dare to trawl through the sometimes confusing and stressful ticketing system in Korea, you'll be set for the time of your life.

GET TICKETS ONLINE

The popular ticketing websites in Korea like Interpark, G Market and Yes24 have global ticketing sites in English and accept international credit cards.

Different bands will usually use specific sites for their ticketing, so make sure you check the concert listing and announcement for the right site.

Some concerts are only listed on the Korean version of the website, but sometimes foreign users are allowed to switch if they register. You can pick up your ticket(s) at the concert venue.

Note: You usually don't need to "camp" outside the concert venue if you are going for the standing section or rock pit, your order of entry will be assigned when you buy your ticket.

K-POP MUSIC SHOWS

Attending the recording sessions or live shows of the weekly K-pop TV programmes in Korea is another good way of seeing your idols up close.

These shows give you a chance to see a number of your favourite stars at one go and you are spoilt for choice, from KBS Music Bank and SBS Inkigayo to M.net M! Count Down.

Best of all, tickets are free to those who apply online and the audience is picked in a lucky draw.

All you need to do is to check out the show's member sign-up page and register.

ONE-DAY K-POP TOURS

Now that there is a growing interest in K-pop worldwide, more and more tour agencies are offering special one day tours where you can attend a K-pop concert as well as visit popular tourist attractions and Hallyu sites.

These tour packages will save you the hassle of navigating Korea's concert ticketing websites and making travel arrangements.