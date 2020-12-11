Want to travel to Thailand? It's now easier for Singaporeans to enter Bangkok

Thailand has now opened its Special Tourist Visa (STV) to the whole world, and also introduced new eligibility criteria for Singaporeans flying to Thailand!

On Oct 7 2020, The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has issued a Special Tourist Visa (STV) scheme to a number of countries it deems “low-risk” of Covid-19 infection, including Singapore.

The STV scheme in application to Singaporeans in particular, had a number of stringent requirements to fulfill if you want to apply for the visa.

Since then, The Bangkok Post has reported on Dec 9 2020 that only 825 people from 29 countries have taken up the visa.

TAT has decided to loosen the requirements and open up the visa application to all the countries in the world after seeing those numbers.

And most importantly, what has changed for Singaporeans who are keen to fly to Thailand.

Thailand Special Tourist Visa (STV): New eligibility criteria for Singaporeans

The new eligibility criteria for Singaporeans under the Thailand Special Tourist Visa (STV) are:

You do not need to stay the full 90 days

You do not need to submit documents of your bank statement showing that you have ฿500,000 (S$22,200) if you are an individual

However, there are new requirements:

You need a confirmed flight ticket with Singapore Airlines

You need to documents of your bank statement showing that you have ฿500,000 (S$22,200) if you are bringing a spouse, a child, or both

What are the benefits of the Thailand Special Tourist Visa (STV)?

No restrictions on travel purpose

No need for a controlled itinerary

How do I qualify to travel with the Thailand Special Tourist Visa (STV)?

In order to apply for the Thailand Special Tourist Visa (STV), you’ll need to have:

Entry A passport that is valid for more than 12 months from the date of entry to Thailand Accommodation A fully paid hotel reservation, residential lease, hire-purchase or mortgage agreement, a certificate of ownership of a property in Thailand or evidence of hire-purchase contract in Thailand with at least two installments paid; complete with the parties’ contact details and tax ID number (if applicable) Flight Purchased and confirm your flight ticket with Singapore Airlines Insurance Health insurance covering all medical treatment, including Covid-19 for the entire period of stay in Thailand, with at least U$100,000 (S$133,000) worth of coverage Medical A medical certificate showing that you do not have prohibitive diseases such as Leprosy, Tuberculosis, drug addiction, Elephantiasis, or the third phase of Syphilis, among others Documents Two copies of Alternative State Quarantine confirmation with proof of payment

What do I need before departing to Thailand with the Thailand Special Tourist Visa (STV)?

Once you’ve gotten all your paperwork ready and approved for the Thailand Special Tourist Visa (STV), you’ll need to following documents before departure:

Have a valid certificate of entry

Have a valid Fit-to-Fly medical certificate

Have a valid Covid-19 negative PCR test result that is within 72 hours of departure

Have your health and travel insurance papers ready, with at least U$100,000 (S$133,000) each

What happens if I contract Covid-19 while travelling to Thailand?

That’s a very valid question – but unfortunately you’ll have to bear the full cost of treatment if you happen to contract Covid-19.

This is where your health and/or travel insurance comes in.

Make sure to read the fine print to see if your policies cover the cost of Covid-19 treatment.

Which airlines will be flying direct between Singapore and Thailand?

Airlines Flight Number Route Singapore Airlines SQ 976 Singapore – Bangkok

Singapore’s flag carrier, Singapore Airlines, is the only airline authorised to shuttle Singaporeans between Singapore and Thailand.

You may view all major airlines’ flight schedules here – we update the schedule weekly.

Also, if you’re interested to know the exact flight schedule of Singapore Airlines to and from Thailand, you may view the schedule here.

What will flying look like with the Thailand Special Tourist Visa (STV) arrangement?

According to Momondo, a travel booking agent, prices of flights between Singapore and Thailand have spiked from a low of S$155 in February 2020, to a high of S$215 in October 2020, which is when the original STV was implemented.

Since then, it has shot up to S$278, which is a total increase of 79.35 per cent. It’s only set to rise from there.

This is a higher than average price hike, with International Air Transport Association (IATA) Chief Economist Brian Pearce’s prediction that flight tickets will be 43 per cent to 54 per cent higher than pre-Covid-19 levels.

That being said, there are lots of paperwork to go through; from the STV application documents, to the pre-flight documents, followed by procedures and protocols stipulated by the respective governments.

This is quickly becoming the standard for an immunity passport .

Last but not least, there will be increased hygienic and sanitation practices on flights, as we’ve delved into the future of air travel here .

Which other countries can Singaporeans travel to?

Singaporeans may travel to the listed countries below, but only on certain conditions and restrictions:

Country Restrictions Brunei Darussalam • 14-day self-paid quarantine

• Negative Covid-19 test before departure China (Mainland) • ‘Fast lane’ sponsored by Chinese government or businesses

• Covid-19 test before departure & upon arrival Germany • Measures to be updated by MOFA Germany Indonesia • Submit travel history & controlled itinerary

• Present negative Covid-19 test result before departure

• To adhere to controlled itinerary once in Indonesia Japan • 14-day self-paid quarantine

• Other measures be updated by MOFA Japan Malaysia • 14-day self-paid quarantine South Korea • Negative Covid-19 test before departure to be shown upon arrival

• To adhere to controlled itinerary imposed by South Korean authorities Taiwan • Present negative Covid-19 test results before departure

• 7-day self-paid quarantine

• Self-paid Covid-19 test on 7th day of quarantine Thailand • Approved Certificate of Entry

• Approved Fit-to-Fly Medical Certificate

• 14-day self-paid isolation at Thai Government approved hotels

• Documentation & payment showing your hotel booking, 6-month bank statement with funds not less than THB 500,000 (S$22,200), & health + accident insurance coverage sold by Thai insurers United Kingdom • 14-day self-isolation

It should be noted that with the exception of the now-suspended Singapore-Hong Kong Travel Bubble and Thailand’s Special Tourist Visa (STV), Singaporeans who want to travel to the above mentioned countries must do so on business or official travel only.

If you’re interested to learn more about the requirements for the above mentioned countries, you may do so in our Covid-19 country borders guide here.

Let’s get our papers ready & our passports stamped

The relaxation of requirements for Singaporeans to apply for the Thailand Special Tourist Visa (STV) spells good news for the future of travel, but it’ll be until at least 2023 before it will be back to normal, according to IATA projections.

That being said, in the interim, we will have to adapt to these necessary measures, lest an effective Covid-19 vaccine is developed.