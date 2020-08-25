For watermelons only! Fruit lovers baffled by new luxury bag

Eating watermelon is a must to beat the summer heat, even though lifting a large, heavy watermelon in a plastic bag from the market can sometimes be a daunting task.

The good news is that there is a new lifesaver for all watermelon enthusiasts!

Tsuchiya Kaban, a Japanese handbag maker, recently launched an Italian high-quality leather tote bag carrying a watermelon as part of the campaign named The Fun of Carrying.

The official video shows the craftsman meticulously cutting, measuring and sewing the pieces of the bag together. All you need to do is to place in a watermelon, button up and wander in style to your next destination!

Unfortunately, the luxury watermelon bag won’t be available at the store near your in the near future. The leather maker will offer this high-end watermelon bag in his stores only, namely in Shibuya and Roppongi, Tokyo.