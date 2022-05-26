We love the power of a red lip — here are our top go-to lipsticks

A red lip is a timeless classic. Our top contributors pick their favourites.

Carolina Malis, entertainment and beauty writer

"There's nothing more satisfying than perfectly drawn red lips. One of my favourite lipsticks to accomplish that goal is Nars' Bad Reputation HK$250 (S$S44), a super-rich and creamy formula that feels lightweight without being sticky.

"It offers that passionate power of red mixed with cooler undertones that add a bit of glamour to any look."

Annie Brown, fashion and lifestyle journalist and Vogue Australia contributing editor

"I love a red lip. It's super high maintenance and definitely a drag when eating and drinking are involved, but I always feel polished and kind of powerful when I wear one. I love red lipsticks with blue undertones as I think they're classic, glamorous and flattering.

"My favourites are Chanel Rouge Allure in Pirate [HK$330] and Hermès Rouge Bleu [HK$575]."

A lipstick from Hermès Rouge Bleu.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Hermès

Justine Lee, fashion stylist

"La Bouche Rouge means 'red lips' in French, and the brand has a wide assortment of lip colours that can be switched in and out of its leather cases. My favourite red from the line is Nude Red, a deep red in a satin, creamy finish.

"It goes on with a glossy, not-too-opaque finish, so even if you mess up the lines, it's easy to clean up, and to also reapply after a meal or a drink."

A lipstick from La Bouche Rouge.

PHOTO: Screengrab/La Bouche Rouge

Olivia Tsang, photographer and stylist

"There's no better way to rescue a sleep-deprived face than a red lip. My recent favourite is the 22R Rosso Valentino [HK$290].

"I'm not super-skilled with shaping but this satin texture is easy to put on even without a liner. It helps to brighten the complexion with its Ferrari solid red hue. Also, it is refillable."

A 22R Rosso Valentino lipstick.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Sephora

Divia Harilela, fashion writer and consultant

"In the past I steered clear of red lipstick because it felt too bold or in your face. I eventually realised that it's a look that any woman can pull off as long as you feel confident. The trick is to find the right shade and tone down the rest of your make-up.

"I am a big fan of Shanghai Express by Nars [HK$250] but if you want a universal red that looks good on anyone, try Rouge Louboutin [HK$800], based on Christian Louboutin's popular red soles. It's transformative!"

A Rouge Louboutin lipstick.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Christian Louboutin

Heidi Yeung, digital production editor at the South China Morning Post

"I prep my lips with a scrub followed by a thick layer of Lucas Papaw Ointment. When I'm ready to do my lips I blot off all the ointment, leaving them moisturised but not slick, and 'colour in' my lips with KVD Beauty Everlasting Lip Liner in Rosary.

"Then it's either Fenty Beauty 's Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored [HK$195] or MAC Cosmetics' Lipmix Lip Pigment in Crimson from the Charlotte Olympia collection from March 2016 [now discontinued].

"A red lip is such a timeless and iconic look, and signals the wearer's ownership of their confidence and power. Love it."

Fenty Beauty's Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Fenty Beauty

ALSO READ: 14 red lipstick ideas from Rihanna, CL and other celebs

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.