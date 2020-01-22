We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year (CNY) is just days away and in the spirit of giving, you may be unknowingly spending thousands of dollars within this festive season alone.

In a Lunar New Year survey conducted by United Overseas Bank (UOB) in 2017, a Singaporean spends an average of $2,503 on food and family during the festivities.

I've been giving ang baos for three years now without a baby in tow to recuperate my losses, so I've devised a sneaky plan to save up on the moolah.

I'll have to admit, some of these tips are handy while others may be downright crafty.

That said, take these money-saving advice with a pinch of salt, and don't go overboard and do things which may jeopardise relationships. The last thing you want is to be barred from relatives' or friends' homes in future.

DON'T USE FANCY ANG BAOS

When I was younger, the fancier ang baos will always capture my attention, and because of that I'll somehow remember who gave them to me.

If you're going to be giving lesser amounts than you did last year, you'll want to do away with ang baos that are made with different textures, impressionable motifs, and particularly those bespoke ones with your surname printed on the front of the red packet.

For a safer option that will most likely be used by the masses, get ang baos that are given out by banks when you withdraw new notes. Yours may get lost in the sea of ang baos and no one will ever know how much you gave this year.

If you're running out of ang baos, instead of buying them, reuse the red packets that were given to you (or your kid). Most of the time, they are thrown away and have no other use. For those who are into recycling and sustainability, this is a good way to save the Earth. Of course, check that there are no names written on the ang baos.

RE-WEAR OLD CLOTHES