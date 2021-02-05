We sort fact from myth about the vagina, and learn how to keep it healthy

A woman’s “love tunnel”, which Chinese often refer to as the “jade gate” or “cinnabar cave” – is a mystery to many – including, often, its owner. Shrouded in taboo and misunderstanding, the truth about the vagina is often lost. Here, we sort fact from myth.

Let’s start with the basics: what is the vagina? This seems a simple question, but a 2013 survey of college student sin the Midwestern United States revealed that only 38 per cent of women could correctly label its different parts (compared to a less surprising 20 per cent of men – where are they going?).

What is commonly called the vagina is in fact the vulva; the external area comprising the clitoris, labia majora and minora, the urethra – through which urine is passed – and the vaginal opening.

The vagina is the muscular canal which connects the uterus to the vulva, and to the outside world, allowing the release of menstrual blood, the introduction of sperm, and the delivery of babies. That is why it is also called the birth canal.

The vagina is the main female sex organ – and it is from this that many mistruths are born. One of the biggest myths is that the hymen (at the vagina’s entrance) “breaks” when a woman has penetrative sex for the first time, and she bleeds.

Ellen Stokken Dahl, co-author of The Wonder Down Under: A User’s Guide to the Vagina , says “only about half of women bleed from the vagina the first time they have sex”.

In some cultures it is dangerous for women to not bleed on their wedding night for fear that they will be suspected of not being virgins. They may come to significant harm, be socially ostracised at best, and at worst could lose their lives.

The hymen, though, “is an elastic ring of tissue that may not take damage from intercourse at all”, Dahl says. Yet, due to the myth, some women under go hymenoplasty, to make the vaginal opening tight enough to bleed.

All surgery bears an element of risk, and Dahl says this is no way to fix a cultural issue. “We need information, not surgery,” she says.

The vagina and vulva are also sources of female sexual pleasure. The clitoris, which sits at the top of the vulva where the inner labia meet, is often considered the main source of gratification.

Dr Caroline Overton, consultant gynaecologist for the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in London, explains that “the whole area of the vulva and vagina has a rich and sensitive nerve supply”.

What triggers delight – whether vaginal, clitoral, cervical or nipple stimulation – varies for each woman, she says, and concludes that “it remains an enigma”.

Many people still wrongly believe that the vagina becomes loose after a woman has engaged in lots of sex, Dahl says. The vagina is elastic and can stretch to accommodate many sizes – of penises, vibrators and babies – and then snap back to its original shape and tension.

Dr Zara Chan, a specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology in Hong Kong, is all too familiar with vaginal mistruths arising from “advertising, social media and online platforms”.

Vaginal care is one area that gets much undue attention. Many believe that a discharge is abnormal. In fact, white or clear discharge is usually nothing to worry about; it is a mucus produced in the cervix, and can change according to a woman’s menstrual cycle.

If the discharge changes in colour or odour, and if the area down under begins to itch, then you should visit your doctor, she says.

Despite their many advertisements, Chan warns against using fragranced products for vaginal cleansing. “It’s not necessary and in fact does more harm than good.”

The myth of the unclean vulva has been around for centuries; around the 1920s, companies including Lysol advertised their disinfectant for feminine hygiene use and suggested a woman who did not use it was in danger of losing her husband.

A healthy vagina contains good bacteria which work to maintain the vaginal pH or acidity levels and protect it from harmful bacteria. Cleaning or douching the vagina can affect its natural balance and trigger problems such as infection.

Both Overton and Chan advise wearing loose-fitting cotton or silk underwear to maintain a healthy vagina and to avoid panty liners. Chan also suggests Kegels – pelvic floor exercises – as a way to strengthen the muscles around the vagina, bladder and anus.

Kegels help prevent urinary incontinency – involuntary leaks that are a common problem as we age. They also help to treat pelvic floor prolapse, the slippage of a pelvic organ into the vagina, causing discomfort. The best reason to do these exercises, though, may be to improve your love life.

As with every part of our body, Overton recommends a healthy diet and exercise to keep the vagina functioning at its best.

Use a mirror to look down under, Chan suggests, to learn what is normal and be able to recognise any changes such as lumps or sores, or an unusual discharge. And be aware of vaginal pain, whether during sex or not.

“Be brave enough to ask a professional when you’re uncertain,” she suggests. Keep in mind that vaginal and cervical cancer symptoms may not be significant enough to spark concern, so vigilance can result in an early warning.

The vagina is prone to infections from bacteria or yeasts, and the medical conditions to which it is susceptible include thrush, trichomoniasis, gonorrhoea, urinary tract infections and chlamydia. Other conditions may appear, such as genital warts (which also affect the vulva and cervix) and cancer.

Chan explains that the vulva can be irritated from vaginal infections, or from wearing panty liners and tight clothing. “Trauma is more common to the vulva … such as from shaving or scratching, ” she says. Clipping pubic hair rather than shaving or waxing will prevent ingrown hair and skin laceration issues.

Vulvas come in many different shapes and sizes, but social media and porn websites suggest otherwise – stirring insecurity, Chan says.

“Heavily influenced by the media and hearsay”, many young women have asked Chan if their vagina is “normal” , and some have even requested surgery to correct what they consider to be “abnormal” . (Men have similar issues concerning the size of their penises, even though, like vaginas, no two penises or scrotums are identical.)

In 2016, the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery noticed a 45 per cent increase over the previous year in the cosmetic surgery known as labiaplasty – a procedure which reshapes or reduces the size of the inner labia.

Education to stamp out myths may empower women to make better informed choices and to appreciate and accept the unique beauty of their most feminine body part just the way it is.

From its self-cleaning ability, to being able to stretch wide enough to pop out a baby, the vagina is an incredible organ.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.