We surveyed over 3,000 women on gender inequality and found out these things

A few months ago, Her World partnered with market research firm Milieu Insight to find out more about the other types of discrimination female employees face at work.

These are the findings from the survey, which had 3,000 respondents and where:

59 per cent were between the ages of 25 and 39

12 per cent were between the ages of 40 and 49

33 per cent were married 32 per cent were not married, but in a relationship

When it comes to sexual harassment...

PHOTO: Pixabay

15 per cent have been victims

14 per cent have been witnesses

27 per cent of victims didn’t do anything about it

For victims or witnesses who reported the incident, things remained the same 50 per cent of the time.

When it comes to gender expectations...

PHOTO: Unsplash

76 per cent between the ages of 20 and 29 agreed to a certain extent that they exist

80 per cent between the ages of 30 and 39 agreed to a certain extent that they exist

When it comes to non-promotable tasks...

PHOTO: Unsplash

82 per cent between the ages of 20 and 39 said that women are usually delegated “housekeeping chores” in the office

When it comes to childcare responsibilities...

PHOTO: Unsplash

41 per cent of working mothers between the ages of 2

47 per cent of working mothers between the ages of 30 and 39 were made to feel like they weren’t contributing enough to the workplace

64 per cent in managerial roles gave up career opportunities for their family

61 per cent in senior roles gave up career opportunities for their family

72 per cent in a top management roles gave up career opportunities for their family

When it comes to childbearing plans...

PHOTO: Pixabay

25 per cent of women have been asked about them by a recruiter or potential employer

19 per cent of those asked did not disclose them, despite having such plans

This article was first published in Her World Online.