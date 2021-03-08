We surveyed over 3,000 women on gender inequality and found out these things

A few months ago, Her World partnered with market research firm Milieu Insight to find out more about the other types of discrimination female employees face at work.
These are the findings from the survey, which had 3,000 respondents and where:
59 per cent were between the ages of 25 and 39
12 per cent were between the ages of 40 and 49
33 per cent were married 32 per cent were not married, but in a relationship
When it comes to sexual harassment...
15 per cent have been victims
14 per cent have been witnesses
27 per cent of victims didn’t do anything about it
For victims or witnesses who reported the incident, things remained the same 50 per cent of the time.
When it comes to gender expectations...
76 per cent between the ages of 20 and 29 agreed to a certain extent that they exist
80 per cent between the ages of 30 and 39 agreed to a certain extent that they exist
When it comes to non-promotable tasks...
82 per cent between the ages of 20 and 39 said that women are usually delegated “housekeeping chores” in the office
When it comes to childcare responsibilities...
41 per cent of working mothers between the ages of 2
47 per cent of working mothers between the ages of 30 and 39 were made to feel like they weren’t contributing enough to the workplace
64 per cent in managerial roles gave up career opportunities for their family
61 per cent in senior roles gave up career opportunities for their family
72 per cent in a top management roles gave up career opportunities for their family
When it comes to childbearing plans...
25 per cent of women have been asked about them by a recruiter or potential employer
19 per cent of those asked did not disclose them, despite having such plans
