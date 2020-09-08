Wear pink for creativity, blue for confidence at the gym? Colour psychology applied to activewear

Ryan Hoang may have had to launch his business in the middle of a pandemic, but the timing has worked in his favour.

“We’ve sold out,” said Hoang, the Vietnamese-born founder of Centric, a maker of athletic wear in Los Angeles. “Right now, we’re very low on inventory. I didn’t expect that.”

The reason for the runaway success of Centric is a pragmatic one; most Americans, still forced to quarantine, are turning to home workouts and (despite having to exercise alone) they want to look the part.

Beyond that, Hoang’s brand is different from most other activewear labels because it works on what he describes as “the psychology of colour” – that wearing certain colours, especially while exercising, can boost performance.“It’s a huge science,” said Hoang.

“Light blue is great for yoga, because it is so calming. I like to wear burgundy when I exercise; it gives me more energy.”

We were chatting at Urth Caffe, a trendy spot on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood with a constantly busy patio. Along the street, once filled with shoppers and diners, stores are closed, “for lease” signs proliferate and entire banks of parking meters stand empty.

In contrast, direct-to-consumer brands like Centric thrive as they tap into a need among consumers for easy-to-wear pieces that make them feel good. The demand, Hoang says, is global; Centric has two stores in Vietnam – one in Hanoi, the other in Ho Chi Minh City – and ships worldwide.

Looking back, Hoang, 30, never imagined he would be heading his own fashion brand. Born in Hanoi, he arrived in the United States aged 16 on a student exchange programme, attending school in the US state of Connecticut.

At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he studied marketing, and made a friend who would go on to become his business partner in Centric.

He moved to New York after graduating from university, working in marketing for companies like Escada and Dsquared2, before moving into engineering for a legal software company. Inspired by the buff bodies he saw everywhere around him in New York, he started working out.

“I realised I was too skinny,” he said. “People are really fit in New York. I felt I needed to do something about my own body. I started lifting weights a lot, and got more and more motivated when I started seeing changes in my body.”

However, as much as he enjoyed his workouts, he was disheartened to see that fitness wear – including from his favourite activewear brand Lululemon – was a sea of neutral colours.

“It was really boring, all those grey and black tones,” he said. “I enjoy wearing other colours, and realised that there wasn’t anybody in the market really touching on the points of colour.”

He quit his job to focus full time on Centric, saying he learned all he needed to know about fabrications and fit “from the library that is Google”.

It took a while for his parents to come around to his way of thinking. They wanted to see their son excel in law or medicine or finance, so much so that his original major was accounting.

Hoang says he and his business partner work around the clock to get word of their products out. He has a lean team, working with the occasional freelancer while developing new products.

The pieces – there are more than 70 choices of T-shirt, shorts, trousers, leggings and tank top for men and women – come in various trademarked fabrications; Chromtech is heat-resistant and can be worn in all kinds of weather.

Hi-Flex dries quickly and remains odour-free; and SilkTek has moisture wicking and is designed to be comfortable, as it’s meant as much for lounging around the house as it is for working out.

The average price point is US$65 (S$90), which Hoang deemed to be “premium but affordable”. And then, of course, there are the colours: Powder Pink can “inspire creativity and imagination”.

Cobalt Blue is for energy and confidence, Pine Green is “invigorating”.

Over the next several months, as the US and the rest of the world (hopefully) reopens, Hoang plans to start wholesaling the line to speciality stores, and is also looking to branch out into new categories including sweatshirts, hoodies and joggers.

The pieces he designs fit into the lifestyle he has created for himself; he brought his two younger brothers – 15 and 17 – from Vietnam to live with him. “I’m sort of a single parent,” he laughs. “I just want them to focus on their studies.”

He remains keen on fitness and nutrition, and has experimented with various diets over the years – everything from counting calories to drinking a shake of blended boiled chicken breast, a memory he now cringes at.

But he finds that what works for him is intermittent fasting; he will stop eating at 11pm, and won’t have anything the next day till 1pm.

Workout gear from Centric has an average price point of US$65, which Hoang deems to be "premium but affordable". PHOTO: Centric Wear

“I keep my weight steady that way,” he said. “And I don’t have to go on crazy, unrealistic diets that are not sustainable.”

Given that gyms in Los Angeles currently remain closed, Hoang has bought a stationary bike and downloads workouts through an app from Equinox, a luxury chain of gyms in the US.

Most days, he spends 90 minutes on the bike, much of it on a SoulCycle-type workout – clad in Centric, of course.

“I love it,” he said. “It’s like dancing on a bike. I love dancing and I love cycling, so it’s a win-win for me.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.