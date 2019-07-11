Weekend planner Nov 9-10: Sky High Circus, night bazaar & other fun activities

The weekend is finally here!

Don't waste it away by spending it at home because there are lots of activities happening around the island to enjoy with your friends and family. Weekends will never be the same again with this weekend planner.

NIGHT BAZAAR IN BUKIT PANJANG

For the first time Senja residence are going to enjoy Pasar Malam in Zhenghua-Senja square RC open court. Come and experience it with your family and friends!!! Posted by Zhenghua-Senja Square RC on Tuesday, 22 October 2019

Load up on all the snacks and street food you can at the night bazaar in Bukit Panjang, happening from now till Nov 10.

Not only will there be the usual pasar malam food like Ramly burgers, but you'll also be able to find stinky tofu, souffle pancakes, Bangkok lok lok (skewered food) and other interesting items.

What's going to a bazaar without having some fun at the old school game stalls? Try your hand at shooting darts at balloons and bring home a plushie.

When: Now till Nov 11, 11am to 11pm

Where: In front of Zhenghua-Senja Square RC, 7 Senja Link, Singapore 677641

TWILIGHT: FLEA & FEAST

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, #TWILIGHTSAFARI has all these amazing desserts, drinks and more! From ice-creams to milk... Posted by Twilight: Flea & Feast on Saturday, 2 November 2019

The Twilight: Flea & Feast is back again at Suntec Convention Centre and it'll be themed after the safari.

The food festival will see 60 food vendors and over 150 brands of apparel, accessories and cosmetics. It's not too early to start shopping for Christmas.

As with all Twilight: Flea & Feast festival, there will be movie screenings happening at various timings that will follow the Safari theme with titles including Tarzan, Zootopia, Life Of Pi and more.

When: Nov 8 to 10, 10am to 10pm

Where: Suntec Convention Centre (Halls 401-402), 1 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039593

SKY HIGH CIRCUS

Step right into the Sky High Circus for a time of fun for the entire family. It will be held at Ce La Vi on the 57th floor of Marina Bay Sands.

There will be storytelling, drama and games to keep the kids entertained, while the adults can enjoy a relaxing five-course lunch. Kids will get their own special menu and dine for free.

When: Nov 10, 12pm to 3pm

Where: 1 Bayfront Avenue Hotel, Tower 3, Level 57 Marina Bay Sands SkyPark, 018971

VOILAH! FRENCH SINGAPORE FESTIVAL 2019

Do you have an appetite for cinema? 😊 Here’s a taste of what’s to come at #FrenchFilmFestival! From comedy to drama,... Posted by Voilah France Singapore Festival on Wednesday, 23 October 2019

The French Singapore Festival is back for its 35th edition, happening from now till Nov 17 and there will be a line-up of French films to catch.

Take your pick from rom-coms, literary adaptations and dramas. This year, a new sexy section is added to the movie list to spice things up.

The movies are screened at various locations across Singapore and you can find the full list on its website.

When: Now till Nov 17

60TH ANNIVERSARY DOLL SHOWCASE BY BARBIE AND SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD

PHOTO: Mattel Southeast Asia

In celebration of Barbie's 60th anniversary, Mattel Southeast Asia will be teaming up with Singapore Tourism Board to showcase 60 Barbie dolls in outfits created by local creatives and fashion brands.

Some of the outfits on display are Barbie wrapped in brown takeaway paper and wearing a chicken rice outfit to celebrate the hawker scene. Who knew dabao paper could look this chic?

When: Now till Nov 30

Where: Level 2 at *SCAPE, 2 Orchard Link, Singapore 237978

RPG FESTIVA!

Are you an avid Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) player? Well, there may be plenty of other role-playing games (RPG) that you've yet to explore, and the RPG Festiva! is just the place to be this weekend to find your next favourite game.

Some RPG games that will be available are End of the World, City of Mist, Firefly and more.

Reserve early to get a spot in games you'd like to try.

When: Nov 10

Where: Ci Yuan Community Club Fc, 51 Hougang Avenue 9, Singapore 538776

