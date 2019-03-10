Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival & other fun activities

The weekend is finally here!

Don't waste it away by spending it at home because there are lots of activities happening around the island to enjoy with your friends and family. Weekends will never be the same again with this weekend planner.

SCREAM ASIA 2019

The second edition of Scream Fest is back this year from Oct 5 to 27. Get ready for spine-chilling moments and be thoroughly spooked by horror movies for this entire month.

Posted by Scream Asia Film Festival on Thursday, 6 June 2019

If you're curious about the makings of a horror film, be sure to sign up for a masterclass ($10 per registrant) happening this Oct 26 by Taiwanese filmmaker Giddens Ko, the director of Mon Mon Mon Monsters and You Are The Apple Of My Eye.

The three-hour masterclass will be held at 2MM Talent Hub and packed with Gidden's insightful personal experiences, his inspirations and process, and the makings of Mon Mon Mon Monsters. The movie will also be screened after the masterclass with the director in attendance.

A line-up of classic Hollywood horror movies will be screened over weekends at The Cathay Cineplex, starting with The Exorcist (Director's Cut) on Oct 5.

The best horror movies are the ones that always linger in your mind...

Posted by Scream Asia Film Festival on Tuesday, 24 September 2019

Other movies to look out for include, Friday The 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street and more.

When: Oct 5 - 27
Where: 

  • (Masterclass) 1 Zubir Said Dr, #01-01 School of the Arts, Singapore 227968
  • (Movie screenings) Handy Rd, Former Cathay Building, Singapore 229233

LEICA PLAYGROUND 2019 

Immerse yourself in all things photography when you attend the Leica Playground on Oct 5, which focuses on the theme of observation.

Workshops. Exhibition. Panel session. Art installations. Chill vibes and bites. Open to all. See the live NYLON...

Posted by Leica Store Singapore on Tuesday, 17 September 2019

Entry to the event is free, and there are many workshops to attend with tickets priced at $15.

Experience a live photoshoot of Nylon Cover Girl, then unwind with music performances and chill out at the Leica and Huawei play booths while sipping on cocktails and whisky at The Macallan bar.

The workshop has sold out! But we have many other activities at the Leica Playground. Find out more here: www.leicaplayground.sg

Posted by Leica Store Singapore on Thursday, 26 September 2019

When: Oct 5
Where: 250 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238905

KLOOK TRAVEL FESTIVAL

If a holiday is in order, then Klook Travel Festival is the place to be at this weekend.

Free flight tickets, 1-for-1 flash deals, installations to level up your Instagram game and even exclusive travel talks...

Posted by Klook on Friday, 13 September 2019

The event is filled with IG-worthy (read: Stylenanda-inspired) destination booths to help you pick up helpful travel information and recommended activities to build your own perfect holiday.

PHOTO: Klook

The first 500 attendees daily will get a goodie bag with discount vouchers in it, and if you're ever so lucky, you might just walk away with a pair of air tickets to Osaka or Taipei.

From 2pm to 5pm, look out for hourly one-for-one deals for South Korea's Everland, Hong Kong's Disneyland and more.

When you're done building your holiday, there are free carnival games with Shopee goodie bags and Klook vouchers to be won.

When: Oct 5 to 6
Where: Halls 401 and 402, Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039593

FREE ENTRY FOR KIDS TO JURONG BIRD PARK & SINGAPORE ZOO

From now till Oct 31, with every full paying adult, a child enters Jurong Bird Park or Singapore Zoo for free!

Snack time is our goats' favourite activity here at Singapore Zoo's Rainforest KidzWorld! Feed, stroke gently, and learn...

Posted by Wildlife Reserves Singapore on Wednesday, 2 October 2019

Children's Day is on Oct 4, so if you're looking to spend extra quality time with your kids, you may want to plan a day of bonding at either of these attractions.

During this period, an interactive Shore Debris Table will also teach the kids about plastic waste and how binning them the right way will help protect wildlife.

Kids enter FREE* to Jurong Bird Park and Singapore Zoo this October! Celebrate a wild Children’s Day with us and learn...

Posted by Wildlife Reserves Singapore on Tuesday, 1 October 2019

The promotion is not valid on the long weekend of Deepavali (Oct 27 to 28).  

When: Now till Oct 31
Where: (Jurong Bird Park) 2 Jurong Hill, Singapore 628925; (Singapore Zoo) 80 Mandai Lake Rd, Singapore 729826

NERF ACTION XPERIENCE 

After months of anticipating, the Nerf Action Xperience has finally opened its doors to the public on Oct 1.

The long-awaited NERF Action Xperience is finally open. Treat yourself to a blastin' good time! #NERF #NerfActionXperience #nerfnation #MarinaSquare

Posted by NERF Action Xperience on Monday, 30 September 2019

It's the world's first Nerf-branded family entertainment centre, so here's yet another activity to do with kiddos and the kids at heart.

Test your agility at various obstacle stations, crawl through oversized bolts and jump into a pool of giant Nerf dart balls, overcome your fear of heights at the rope course before working in teams for the most exciting NERF battles you'll ever experience.

Where: Marina Square 6 Raffles Boulevard #01-208, Singapore 039594

