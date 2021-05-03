Wellness tea brand founder Vikki Tear shares her back-to-basics skincare routine

If you've been scrolling social media, you would have realised there's a surge in skincare and wellness beverages' popularity.

And while there are several imported Taiwanese brands lurking out there, there's actually a Singaporean, home-grown wellness beverage label in their midst.

You may have seen their perfect pastel pink flat-lay and lifestyle images on Instagram - they're Naked Blend.

Founded by Vikki Tear in 2020, all of Naked Blend's milk teas, and detox smoothies are plant based, halal, and animal cruelty-free.

What can they do for the skin? These formulas help with your gut and immune systems, and contain ingredients to help with UV protection.

Sounds kind of convenient. But how do we incorporate these drinks to our current skincare routines?

We asked founder, Tear, to share her day-to-night skincare routine - including her milk teas and detox beverages:

1. Beauty secrets & tips

PHOTO: Naked Blend

SWW: What are your favourite beauty secrets?

Naked Blend Founder, Vikki Tear: Hydrate and sunscreen, inside-out.

Hydrate your skin with a reliable moisturiser both day and night, and hydrate inside and out with plenty of water. Drinking enough water helps the body to flush out toxins while giving you healthier skin.

Wear sunscreen 365 days a year - rain or shine, indoors or out.

Protecting my skin against UV damage, preventing premature ageing can be done from the inside-out too.

I love enjoying a cup of Naked Blend milk tea to kick start my day.

The presence of glutathione, curcumin, ginko and vitamin C in the milk tea protect the skin against free radicals and UV damage.

These natural ingredients help kickstart the production of the body's natural antioxidant that blocks the proliferation of melanin, and reduce the harmful effects of UV radiation.

UV radiation can lead to increased free radicals, which may then result in DNA damage in the skin.

Beauty Tip: Consistency beats luxury. Applying basic skincare daily beats using fancy products on-and-off.

2. Fixing skin disasters

PHOTO: Naked Blend

SWW: What's your go-to product for fixing a skin disaster?

Naked Blend Founder, Vikki Tear: When we encounter a skin disaster, our skin barrier is likely damaged or compromised.

Personally, this kind of disaster mostly comes from trying out new products. My go-to method would be to go back to basic.

First things first: I'd cut down the number of products I'm using.

Ditch heavily fragranced products, as well as non-essentials such as ampoule or serum.

Then keep it simple with a gentle cleanser, moisturiser and sunscreen.

I only use a gentle facial cleanser that is close to our skin's natural PH. (When we use harsh cleansers, our skin's pH levels become compromised, which can potentially lead to a slew of skin problems.)

Moisturiser-wise, I like to use one that contains ceramides and/or niacinamides. While my skin is healing, sunscreen is a must to prevent any further external stress on the skin.

For me, sticking to a strict minimalistic regimen, and giving the skin time to heal is my best bet to fix it.

3. Hyperpigmentation or acne scars

PHOTO: Naked Blend

SWW: What about hyperpigmentation or acne scars?

Naked Blend Founder, Vikki Tear: I find using a stable vitamin C serum like SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic, helpful in lightening dark spots and scars.

Sunscreen may not be the first thing you think of when you think of an acne scar treatment, but it's essential.

Sun damage will not only make any discolored spots darker, but it also breaks down collagen, which is the last thing you want if you're dealing with scars that have caused uneven texture and roughness.

ALSO READ: Best sunscreens to protect every skin type in Singapore

4. Our skin is a reflection of our diet & lifestyle

PHOTO: Naked Blend

SWW: What was your relationship with beauty like 10 years ago and what is it like now? How has it changed over the years?

Naked Blend Founder, Vikki Tear: 10 years ago, my relationship with beauty is more about just topical skincare and makeup.

Right now, my focus has shifted to something more holistic. I still practise my daily skincare regime, but I also put the same amount of effort in caring from within.

Beauty-from-within has been much talked about in the recent years.

10 years ago, when I had skin issues, I would look at topical products to fix the issues. Now, if I have skin issues, I will go back to my trusty basic products and relook at my recent diet and routine.

Beyond topical products, I believe that our skin is a reflection of our dietary choices and lifestyle habits.

Taking care of my skin barrier is one of my top priorities now. The skin barrier is your body's frontline defence against everything the world throws at you.

Granted a healthy skin barrier provides a plump and smooth canvas for makeup application, keeping it healthy is much more than a cosmetic concern.

In the past, I used to think the more expensive the product, the better it must be. I have been proven wrong over the years.

I now use more basic moisturiser than what I used to use when I was younger.

No bells and whistles, no luxury branding, but one that contains scientifically proven effective ingredients that supports my skin health.

With age, I became more conscious about antioxidant properties. I make an effort to fuel my body with more antioxidants through my daily food, drinks and supplements.

My morning vegan milk tea starts my day with a cup chock-full of antioxidants, thanks to the high flavonoids content present in our tea blend.

I have a background of eczema. Over the years, I have gone through the process of trying different 'hyped products' to keep my skin in check.

Through these, I have learnt how to understand what my skin really needs.

When I shop now, I will look through the ingredients to sieve out ingredients that I know may be too harsh for my sensitive and dehydrated skin.

5. One piece of beauty advice

PHOTO: Naked Blend

SWW: Beauty advice you'd share with your younger self?

Naked Blend Founder, Vikki Tear: I started using a toner and moisturiser when I was 17 years old, but did not start on sunscreen till I was in my early 20s.

"Start sunscreen from as young as you can. No amount of skincare can catch up with the destruction of collagen caused by photoaging."

"Consume more water, and less sugar. Refined sugar is not a skin-loving ingredient."

6. Morning skincare routine

PHOTO: Naked Blend

SWW: What's your morning routine like?

Naked Blend Founder, Vikki Tear: Alarm goes off, I will do a quick three minutes stretch in bed.

Then I get up to brush my teeth and cleanse my face with CosRX low-PH morning cleanser. Out from the bathroom, I start my skincare routine:

Acwell Licorice pH5.5 balancing toner

Alpha H Vitamin B Serum with Niacinamide and Ferulic Acid

Cosrx Comfort Ceramide Cream or Vanicream Daily Facial Moisturiser

Niks Intensive Firming Eye Cream

Sunscreen (I avoid sunscreen that contains 'alcohol denat' despite the more elegant texture. Alcohol denat does not sit well on my eczema prone sensitive skin.)

After which, I will prepare breakfast for Soya (my mini pomeranian).

While she eats, I will go make myself a cup of Naked Blend plant-based milk tea to kick start my day and protect my skin from free radical damage.

Once my milk tea is ready, I diffuse some dog-friendly essential oil, sip my milk tea and write my gratitude journal and run through my to-do list.

ALSO READ: The most searched skincare product in 2020? Face cleansers

7. Mid-day perk

PHOTO: Naked Blend

SWW: Any midday perk-me-ups for the skin?

Naked Blend Founder, Vikki Tear: I like to freshen my face with the good old Avene facial mist. Once the mist has settled, I like to touch up my sunscreen with La Roche-Posay's Anthelios SPF50 UV Face Mist. The mist is fine and settles well on the skin.

8. Night skincare & wellness routine

PHOTO: Naked Blend

SWW: What about your nightly routine - and your wellness rituals?

Naked Blend Founder, Vikki Tear: I will remove my sunscreen and/or makeup with Bioderma Sensibio micellar water, then followed by Make P:rem pH5.5 Safe Me facial cleanser.

Out from the shower, I will use these:

Acwell Licorice pH5.5 balancing toner

Alpha H Vitamin A Serum with 0.5 per cent Retinol or SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic

First Aid Beauty retinol eye cream

CeraVe moisturising cream [formulated with three essential ceramides (1, 3, 6-II) to help restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier. Simple yet effective for my sensitive and eczema prone skin.]

After I have completed my skincare routine, I will make myself a cup of Naked Blend peach detox glow.

This vegan functional beverage packed with natural plant prebiotic, fibre, fruit enzymes and antioxidants supports the body in its natural detoxification process and cultivates a healthy gut.

The vitamins and plant collagen inside peach detox glow supports my beauty-from-within quest.

When toxins and impurities are flushed out from your body regularly, clear glowing skin is a natural companion.

Once I'm done with my inside-out beauty ritual, I like to light up my favourite candle and meditate for 10 minutes.

After meditation, I take some time to put aside my laptop and phone to read a while. Reading gives me greater tranquillity.

I have 101 thoughts and things in my mind, reading forces me to sit and be still. When I'm reading a book, my mind shifts gears.

These two acts of making myself be quiet and still, have been nothing short of miraculous for taming my monkey mind and stopping the mental chatter.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.