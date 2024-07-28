We're Singaporeans - of course we celebrate friendship by eating

Proclaimed in 2011 by the UN General Assembly, International Friendship Day (30 Jul) was created to foster the idea that "friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between continents".

We may not be able to commemorate the occasion with friends from different countries, but we can certainly celebrate our friendships here at home.

Our friends are the family we choose, so it's important to nurture the relationships we treasure by carving out time to spend together, especially if we find ourselves exceedingly busy with work, kids, parents and, well, life.

Because when our kids have grown, our parents have gone, and work recedes into the background, our friendships are what sustain us.

To that end, here are a handful of places with great food and good vibes to convene with your tribe.

Angie's Oyster Bar & Grill

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C866s9HyRzE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

We've long been fans of Angie's Oyster Bar & Grill. Tucked away in grotty Tan Boon Liat Building, this charming oasis serves excellent, well-priced food with consistently warm service. After a recent refresh, the restaurant looks spiffier than ever.

Head over with your besties and try the new four or six-course seasonal menus (from $78 and $98 respectively) that come with dishes like Galician blue prawn tartar with tobiko and leek on sourdough and a choice of main course.

We adore the fish and chips, which are succulent and crisp, all at once. Have it as part of your set menu or get it a la carte along with other offerings like the popular pink clam chowder ($18) and the Mont Blanc-topped ube cornbread ($18) with coconut gelato, mild cheddar custard and toasted coconut.

Kotuwa

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C86obsYSKzC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Like most Asian cuisines, Sri Lankan food was made for sharing. So why not hotfoot it over to Kotuwa's new home at the hip New Bahru for an invigoratingly spicy meal? The new space is as bright and stylish as the last, with lots of charming bric-a-brac, rustic clay bricks and vibrant wooden panels.

The food is as delicious as ever. If you can't decide what to order, our go-tos are the poricha erachi ($26), fried beef cheek smothered in a tangy tamarind and lime sauce, and the dallo baduma ($24), crispy squid tossed in chilli butter.

The Sri Lankan crab curry (market price) is pretty awesome too. Don't forget to order the crisp-frilly hoppers to mop up all the sauces.

Duomo Ristorante

Located in Chimjes, this aptly named Italian restaurant (Duomo means "cathedral" in Italian) serves a menu of popular classics that will suit every palate. We don't know about you, but when at an Italian restaurant, we always study the pasta first. Try the grilled prawns and lemon tagliolini ($38) or the gnocchi with mushrooms and pork sausage ($28).

If you and your crew are of the carb-loading ilk, consider the Bella Duomo pizza ($36), a white-sauced pie topped with mortadella imported from Bologna.

Sunday brunch is a great way to try an assortment of dishes here. At $66 per person (minimum four people), it includes dishes like rosemary focaccia, beef cheek ragu pappardelle, grilled pork chops, a pizza of the day, and more.

Pay an additional $38 per person to enjoy a free flow of Aperol spritz and bubbles.

Qin

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C68hssgyVel/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Tucked away on the fourth floor of Clan Hotel, Qin is a hidden gem with floor-to-ceiling windows that look out to the CBD. Settle into the restaurant for a well-made and well-priced modern Asian tasting menu by chefs Maksym Chukanov and Karleen Kasim ($148 for four courses or $198 for six) or take your party to the sprawling bar.

The brass wine cellars hold more than 100 labels of wine, while the list of creative cocktails will give you a reason to linger a little longer. There's also a menu of snacks to go with your drinks. Among the restaurant's signatures is a flavour-packed duo of grilled langoustine served with a rich langoustine tom yam broth laced with calamansi gel.

The Masses

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7fwwccS_wZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Chef Dylan Ong has been serving fine French-influenced cuisine to the masses since he opened Saveur in 2010 and The Masses in 2017. The latter recently relocated to a swish new space at Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski, with a menu that's as accessible as ever.

There are starters for sharing like steak tartare ($26.90), stuffed zucchini flowers with lemon caper aioli and lavender honey ($29.90), and truffle pomme frites topped with fresh black truffles ($24.90). The signature duck confit ($21.90) is always a hit, served with local mushrooms, cured egg yolk and rice noodles rich with wok hei.

You could also share a Canadian pork tomahawk ($32.90 for 280g) with rhubarb sweet and sour sauce, strawberry and garlic shoots.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.