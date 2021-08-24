Westies mourn the closure of roast meat spot in Jurong Point that has been around for over 20 years

Those who frequent Jurong Point would probably have chanced upon Lai Lai Kitchen, a humble eatery that specialises in wonton mee and roast meat.

Unfortunately, after more than 20 years of service, the family-run business has decided to shutter for good.

In a heartfelt post on Facebook group Hawkers United - Dabao 2020, Susan See, the daughter of the owner of Lai Lai Kitchen, announced the closure of the eatery.

"The decision to cease operation wasn't an easy one to make," she shared, thanking everyone who has patronised the restaurant over the years.

In the comments section, she explained that her father, who runs the eatery, will be retiring and it is "too tiring" for her to take over the business.

Loyal fans and Westies didn't take the news too well. Many flocked to the post, which now has around 600 comments and 1,000 shares, to express their sadness.

Some documented the fond memories that they've had at the restaurant

PHOTO: Facebook/Screengrab

Others wished Susan and her family well.

PHOTO: Facebook/Screengrab

And some were just downright upset.

PHOTO: Facebook/Screengrab

However, this may not be the end of Lai Lai Kitchen. In response to some enquiries of a potential new outlet, Susan does not rule out the possibility of opening a new outlet some time in the future.

PHOTO: Facebook/Screengrab

